Kabam Invites Gamers to Revel in Glory of ‘Marvel Contest of Champions’ on Bigger Screen

For over a decade, fans of ‘Marvel Contest of Champions’ have taken to their smartphones to battle with Spider-Man, Thor, Dr. Doom and hundreds of other Marvel characters. Now, for the first time ever, they can take that battle to their laptops and gaming rigs thanks to an all-new version of the game launching for PC.

It’s a release gamers have been looking forward to for years, and the game’s publisher Kabam wanted to ensure its announcement didn’t get lost in the media firehose of gaming news and content. Most launch trailers primarily rely on gameplay footage to highlight the features of the gameplay, but for this launch Kabam wanted to stand-out from the crowd. Instead of doing the typical, Kabam partnered with creative agency Full Punch to create a suitably epic live action trailer to launch the game on PC.

According to Full Punch’s chief creative officer Chris Zawada, the source material provided a lot of inspiration. “On the mobile version, the graphics, the story, even the sound are all truly epic. With this PC version, that’s going to feel even bigger. We wanted to capture that feeling in the launch campaign,” said Chris.

To that end, Full Punch took Beethoven’s iconic 'Ode to Joy' and completely re-wrote the lyrics to include mentions of gameplay features, easter eggs and a Marvel villain or two. “We recorded with classically trained opera singers to maintain the original, heroic energy,” said Chris.

The song became the soundtrack playing as three different gamers in three distinctly different scenarios were caught experiencing the PC version of ‘Marvel Contest of Champions’ for the first time. Dynamic lighting, super-slow motion cameras and a healthy dose of some of the game's more monumental moments all come together to create a launch trailer worthy of the epic game it was announcing.

Kiddo handled the production, with post production by Cereal Post. Music and sound design were done by Wave Productions. The PC version of Marvel Contest of Champions is now available to download for free from Steam or here.

