Forestry Name Canfor Refreshes Brand for a Sustainable World

Canfor, a name synonymous with Canadian forestry since the 1930s, has evolved into a global leader in the manufacturing of low-carbon forest products.



Like many in the forestry sector, Canfor has been navigating a period of significant challenge and change. Shifting market dynamics and geopolitical headwinds have underscored the need for forest products companies to adapt. In response, Canfor engaged Full Punch in a brand audit to ensure it is positioned to serve customers today while building a stronger, more sustainable tomorrow.

The result of this process can be seen in the company’s new brand strategy and a contemporary visual identity.

"Refreshing a brand with nearly a century of history is a significant undertaking, especially during a time of industry headwinds," says Rob McCloskey, manager, marketing and brand at Canfor. "Our collaboration with Full Punch allowed us to articulate our core values, uniting our diverse teams across continents and positioning forestry as a dynamic and forward-thinking industry, resulting in a reinvigorated brand identity positioned to drive us forward.

The process included cross-disciplinary employee interviews spanning operations in Western Canada, the Southern United States, and Sweden, as well as a market research review of industry perceptions. This research was responsibly managed under tight resources, and resulted in a revised brand architecture, identity and new Brand Stance succinctly captured in the tagline: Better by Nature.

More than just words, this Brand Stance embodies Canfor's fundamental principles: a deep commitment to responsible forest management, a drive for future-focused innovation, the delivery of superior products, the cultivation of strong, long-term partnerships, and an unwavering respect for the forests it sustainably manages.



"The Better by Nature strategy has resonated within our organisation,” explains Rob. “While many things have changed since Canfor was founded, our commitment to always be better - for our people, our customers, and our forests - remains the same."



With a brand as rich in history as Canfor’s, Full Punch was presented with a unique challenge. “While many aspects could change, we knew the strongest elements of the brand should endure," says Chris Zawada, partner and chief creative officer at Full Punch.

With this in mind, Full Punch approached Canfor's rebrand as more of an evolution than a revolution. "The most significant part of Canfor's brand equity lies in its logo, which has remained virtually unchanged for nearly 90 years,” Chris explains. “So we retained the basic structure of the previous logo and updated the shape, typography, and colour.” The logo’s tree icon was removed to improve readability and emphasise Canfor’s transition from a forestry company to a forest products company. Furthermore, a modern sans serif typeface, carefully considered colour palette, contemporary photographic style, and a cohesive tone of voice were developed to further modernise Canfor.



Canfor has implemented its new brand identity across a diverse array of platforms, from its annual report and quarterly magazine to the company’s office space and even its lumber wraps. The most significant change is the redesigned website, which brings the Better by Nature story to life with beautiful design, compelling visuals, and messaging that highlights Canfor's new brand identity.

