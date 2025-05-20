Gok Wan and Harriet Scott Bring Some Glowtime to Waterloo Station

Magic Radio Breakfast Show hosts Gok Wan and Harriet Scott surprised commuters at London Waterloo sharing 'Wan Minute of Wisdom' with all those on their way to work. The pair brought some much needed 'glowtime' to everyone at the busy station sharing positive affirmations and surprises at the Magic Radio pop up on the concourse.

Gok’s ‘Wan Minute of Wisdom’ is a regular feature every morning on the Breakfast Show at 6.45am and provides a welcome moment of positivity or is just a little pick me up at the start of the day.

But you didn’t have to be at Waterloo Station to start your day the right way as Magic Radio have also created a ‘Wan Minute of Wisdom’ website where anyone can receive some love and positivity from Gok and Harriet. In need of motivation, wanting to discover the secret of success or just in search of a little light in your day you can head to the Magic Radio website and get your own Wan Minute of Wisdom.

Gok and Harriet also spread some Tuesday morning joy, handing out free coffee to those on their way to the Chelsea Flower Show, gifting goody bags to tourists seeing the sights in the capital and making it a memorable birthday for 19-year-old Saffron who was gifted a spending spree in Hotel Chocolat!

A few lucky station users were also treated to (temporary) tattoos, goody bags from J D Williams and gifts from friends of the station Samsung, Hello Fresh and Wickes. And it wasn't just the human commuters who got to say hi, with Gok proving a hit with canine commuters as well including the lovely Lula who was heading to super vet Noel Fitzpatrick for treatment.

The activity at Waterloo Station follows the launch last week of a major new marketing campaign for Magic Radio which will run throughout the summer and encompass OOH as well as key digital and print activity.

