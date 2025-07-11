JvM Supports the German Greens With Local Election Campaign

Independent German creative agency Jung von Matt has created the local election campaign for the German Green Party in North Rhine-Westphalia, as communal elections are scheduled for September 14, 2025.

As the lead agency, Jung von Matt was responsible for the entire campaign process.

This comes as The Greens have been struggling politically. In the recent general elections, the party lost 33 seats in parliament.

With four mayors from The Greens in the region, including major cities such as Cologne and Bonn, the party aims to maintain and strengthen its position in the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) region.

Peter Ströh, managing director of Jung von Matt HAMBURG and partner at Jung von Matt AG, said: "We are delighted to be able to demonstrate our creativity for The Greens NRW . Political campaign work brings with it a special responsibility – we are all the more proud to support the North Rhine-Westphalia state association of The Greens in these challenging times with creative momentum to achieve the strongest possible election result.”

The campaign aims to resonate with citizens' everyday experiences while addressing concerns about the future.

Especially in the run-up to elections, political opinion-forming is increasingly taking place in the digital space. The right-wing party AfD and the Left party significantly increased their impact in the last general elections by motivating citizens through social media.

That is why Jung von Matt has rolled ‘Power for Tomorrow’ out on social media.

The campaign uses ten motives, including nine central theme posters and an overarching "sympathy" visual. They will address topics like climate protection, transport, the economy, energy, daycare centres, and digitalisation. The motifs follow a consistent design style, utilising headlines and a minimalist colour scheme.

Managing director Ströh also stated that there would be more projects with The Greens in future.

Melis Adigüzel-Tripp, executive creative director at Jung von Matt HAMBURG, said: "Our campaign addresses the question of 'power' – not in an abstract or detached way, but very concretely in people's everyday lives. With a clear stance, emotional relevance, and the confidence that change is possible, you just have to make it happen. We're bringing the climate issue to the place where decisions are made: in town halls, in cities, in people's minds. To me, this campaign is more than just a mission. It's about my home state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the question of how we can make it fit for the future together."

The campaign will be visible nationwide from August 2025, through out-of-home, social media, and print channels.

