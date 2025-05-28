JvM NERD Wins Brand Development for Berlin’s New Gaming Hub

Jung von Matt NERD (JvM NERD) won the bid to develop the brand of the new gaming hotspot ‘House of Games Berlin’.

The agency will develop both the slogan and the entire corporate identity for the hotspot which is scheduled to open in 2026.

This major project is funded by the Berlin Senate Chancellery and is intended to make a significant contribution to developing the capital region into Germany's number one games location.

Berlin is planning to expand its gaming infrastructure with the new ‘House of Games Berlin’. JvM NERD was awarded the contract for the entire brand development of the approximately 15,000 square meter property.

The planned ‘House of Games Berlin’ will create a central location for the gaming industry, bringing together companies, creatives, and the community under one roof. Office and studio space, as well as areas for content production, including motion capture, sound, and streaming studios, will be provided on several levels.

The concept also includes multifunctional shared spaces, as well as conferences and exhibitions on the topic of games and esports. Numerous prospective tenants from the industry have already registered their interest in leasing space at the ‘House of Games Berlin’.

JvM NERD, which specialises in gaming, fandom, and culture marketing, will be responsible for the brand claim, the entire corporate design, and the creation of the website for the project. The brand and communications strategy is set to be in close collaboration with the network association medianet berlinbrandenburg e.V., which leads the project's steering committee on behalf of the Senate Chancellery.

Founder and managing director at JvM NERD said: "For us, gaming is not just a media genre or a channel, but a super-culture and community of values. Gaming is therefore not just about fun and entertainment, but also about empathy and belonging. Creating a place that not only takes place in people's hearts, but also across 15,000 square meters, fills us with pride and dedication."

Jeannine Koch, executive director of medianet berlinbrandenburg e.V., said: "With Jung von Matt NERD, we have a strong partner at our side who has repeatedly demonstrated the creativity and passion with which they have successfully implemented projects from the games universe – both nationally and internationally – over the past few years.

She added: "We were particularly impressed by the rigor with which they developed their brand development concept from A to Z. The steering committee and we are looking forward to the coming weeks together and are very confident that together we will give this outstanding capital city project a distinctive and sustainable identity."

