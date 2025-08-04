Enthusiastic Store Assistant Justin Knows What's in Store at Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop, the neighbourhood grocer, is rolling out a bold new brand campaign, 'Good Things Are in Store', developed in partnership with independent creative agency Curiosity. The integrated campaign marks Stop & Shop’s first major work with Curiosity since the agency won the business in May 2024.



At the heart of the campaign is Justin – a hyper-enthusiastic store associate who takes pride in sharing all the ways Stop & Shop is delivering more value to customers. Whether he’s filming the commercials during his break, singing about weekly deals and harmonising with customers, or tallying the 10,000+ sale items in store (he counts them. Every Friday.), Justin is the embodiment of the brand’s commitment to being a go-to destination for savings, quality, and convenience.

The campaign is rooted in Stop & Shop’s longstanding brand ethos to 'Feed the Moment' and represents a fresh chapter for the company - one focused on rebuilding trust and reinforcing its role in helping customers get more for their money, every time they shop. 'Good Things Are in Store' will evolve over time to highlight Stop & Shop’s broader strategic pillars, including quality, assortment, and freshness. But Justin’s tireless energy and sincere dedication to customers are here to stay.

“When our customers walk into our stores, we want them to immediately feel that their feedback has been heard, and that they are getting great deals by choosing to shop with us. Rebuilding this customer trust takes time, and we are committed to earning it one trip, one cart, and one conversation at a time, said Karen Mitchell, chief marketing officer at Stop & Shop. This campaign is a fresh, authentic way to show how we’re evolving – offering better value, quality products and a broad assortment, and a shopping experience that feels both reliable and welcoming. Justin brings this to life in a way that is fun, memorable, and unequivocally Stop & Shop.”

The campaign will run across the brand’s Northeast footprint of Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, across mixed media including TV, CTV, radio, digital media, online videos, and paid social. In-store extensions will connect the campaign to customers’ real-world shopping trips, supported by placements in Stop & Shop’s owned channels, including Savory magazine, and its weekly circular.

“Stop & Shop is making a lot of great changes to improve the shopping experience for their customers. Creating the character of the overly enthusiastic associate, Justin, allowed us to convey the genuine commitment of the brand in a welcoming way,” said Pam Fraser, creative director at Curiosity. “After an extensive search, we knew we made the right decision casting Stuart Hicar as Justin. He kept us laughing constantly, on and off camera, and we look forward to him being the face of the brand for years to come.”