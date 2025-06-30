DUDE Wipes Highlights Evolution of Wiping with Demo on Uranus

​DUDE Wipes, the Mark Cuban-backed flushable wipe brand made especially for man butts, and a leader in the bath tissue category, is continuing its run of off-the-wall marketing with the launch of its new national campaign: ‘The Evolution of Wiping’. The campaign marks the latest iteration of DUDE Wipes’ beloved 'Best Clean, Pants Down' platform, which first debuted in 2023.

The work takes viewers through a humorous tour of the Museum of Rear-End Innovation, home to archaic wiping tools including a pine cone, corn cob, communal stick sponge, and most recently, dry toilet paper – a method which, the spots point out, isn’t all that far removed from the primitive techniques of Early Man. Viewers are then led to the Future of Wiping Wing, showcasing its extra-large wet DUDE Wipes product as the pinnacle of wiping evolution – for ‘The Best Clean, Pants Down.’ The campaign was created in partnership with DUDE Wipes’ creative agency of record, Curiosity.

The campaign will debut on linear TV in mid-July on a mix of network and cable channels.

Founded in 2012 by three lifelong friends from Chicago, DUDE Wipes made headlines in 2015 after their successful appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ attracting investment from Mark Cuban and going on to become one of the most successful brands in the show’s history. In 2019, DUDE Wipes reported $182 million in retail sales, ranking them as the third fastest-growing brand in the $14 billion bath tissue market. And in 2024 alone, DUDE Wipes generated over $220 million in sales, marking a 67% compound annual growth rate since its 2019 mark.

DUDE Wipes are currently in approximately 8.9 million US households and have wiped over 9.1 billion butts since the brand's inception. Its flagship product, DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men, is available on Amazon and in over 25,000 stores nationwide.

