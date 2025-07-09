Jung von Matt's CEO Thinks “Creativity Is on The Rise Again”

Jung von Matt’s chief executive officer, Peter Figge, has confidence in his team. “We attract great, excellent, but also nerdy people.” The independent agency actively seeks out individuals who think differently and is therefore known for its innovative and unconventional campaigns.



Some recent projects include subtle political commentary for car rental company SIXT, a dancing octopus for the automotive company BMW and a statement campaign for the Women’s football team for Google Pixel.



Many factors play into this kind of creativity, Peter explains.



Firstly, the German creative agency enjoys the liberties that come with being independent. Meaning, the hierarchies are low. Peter says, “People call me directly and just ask for my okay.” He explains that people on different levels can speak up or get the green light on something easily without having to deal with a lot of red tape. Since Jung von Matt has “crazy” people working on their creative teams, who are “brilliant and excellent,” Peter supports that autonomy in the company.



Secondly, the agency actively seeks out individuals from diverse backgrounds who possess a native understanding of niche areas. One of the best examples of that is Jung von Matt Nerd, the gaming division of the creative agency. With passionate gamer Toan Nguyen as its founder, the agency has a special understanding of its young audience.



The unit has recently developed a gaming experience for the beauty brand got2b through a collaboration with Roblox, targeting an overlapping young audience interested in gaming and styling. Peter says Jung von Matt actively scouts “people who are passionate about communities, about their topics, and are into them.” He adds: “Only then can you come up with ideas that really resonate with the target audience.”



Thirdly, the CEO says he is committed to giving everyone a chance and accommodating diverse needs. “We had this one guy, for example, when he applied, he said that he needed to keep his hands busy while working because of his ADHD. So he brought in a piece of wood and he chopped it in the agency. I said, ‘Okay, if this is what you need to do, as long as you don’t hurt anyone, bring your wood block and chop wood in the agency over lunch.’”



As an independent agency, Jung von Matt wants its employees to think further. Peter says, “Creativity can be anything. I think that people mistake creativity too often as something executional, which it isn't.” He goes on to explain how Jung von Matt trademarked far-right slogans to go against racism in Germany. “It's a very creative and genius idea. And then the organisation for which we did it sued all the online shops that were selling that stuff. You can still sell it, but you need to pay 15 euros to me and fight Nazis, yeah. What an ingenious idea.”



Finally, Peter wants Jung von Matt to utilise AI as a means to facilitate good creativity, rather than a substitute. “Creativity is eternal. It is on the rise again, and a currency that is never going to cease to exist.” That is why Jung von Matt takes an active approach regarding AI. “We're very much an agency of doers and are willing to fail fast. So we've been implementing and using AI very early on.” He says creativity and AI don’t have to be “controversial enemies,” as long as the AI adds to the projects.









Proudly, he points to the live translation of the yearly Christmas speech by the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, which Jung von Matt managed through AI technology for the democracy initiative Open to Diversity. Through this project, the agency made the traditional speech available in twelve different languages, most commonly spoken by migrants across Germany. Peter explains how this tool impacted one of the creative lead’s family with a Turkish background: “When her parents heard the speech for the first time, her mother cried.” Peter thinks that is how AI should be used: creatively and with a purpose.

