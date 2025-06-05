Jung von Matt NERD and got2b Unveil Christopher Street Roblox Experience for Pride

To celebrate Pride month this year, got2b and Jung von Matt NERD are bringing New York’s iconic Christopher Street – the epicentre of all Pride celebrations and deeply associated with the LGBTQIA+ rights movement– to Roblox for the first time.

Christopher Street is an iconic street in New York City's West Village, famed for being the site of the Stonewall Inn, a bar that sparked the Stonewall Riots in 1969, which ignited the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

Paying tribute to the origins of Pride, got2b and JvM NERD are immersing gamers in Christopher Street in 1969, where they can learn about the protests, empowerment and liberation – everything Pride is about.

JvM NERD has devised ‘CSD OBBY by got2b’, two immersive Roblox games, that bring the history of the LGBTQIA+ movement closer to the gaming community – in particular gen z and gen alpha gamers.

The first mini game features an obstacle course inspired by the iconic rainbow flag. During the game, players can explore the story behind the flag’s symbolism and impact. Each level represents a rainbow flag colour and its meaning - for example, orange for healing and red for life - with obstacles reflecting these themes.

The second mini game in the got2b Roblox metaverse centres on Stonewall. Players immerse themselves in the year 1969 and must overcome many challenges and barriers, symbolising the discrimination and social repression the activists faced. Throughout the Roblox obby, they encounter historical references, key events and important figures associated with the community.

JVM NERD was responsible for the development of the game design, lore and supporting communication strategy, ALFR3D, JvM NERD’s tech division, supporting strategy, mechanics and UGC creators.

To celebrate Pride month, ‘CSD OBBY by got2b’ will be released globally on June 5th and will be available throughout the entire month.

The project aims to educate and inform younger players about the origins of Pride, as well as its significance for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.

Thanh Dao, managing director and partner at Jung von Matt NERD, said, “Pride and the Christopher Street Day Parades have become household names in today’s culture, but a lot of young people, especially outside the LGBTQIA+ community don’t know the origin and that Christopher Street is an actual street in New York. Advocating towards more equality and inclusion, we wanted to honour the history of the marches and their place of origin. And the best way to educate people is to entertain them.”

Gesa Geissel, corporate director international marketing at Henkel, the owner of got2b, said, “The LGBTQIA+ community is currently still very underrepresented in the gaming world. Through our contribution, we hope to be able to deeply connect with gen z and alpha, raise awareness and support diversity - in a playful but respectful way. Our got2b products are as colourful as our society. Individuality and tolerance start with one's own style but go far beyond that - which is why we are proud to expand our longstanding commitment online this year. With Jung von Matt NERD, we have found a strong partner to realise this.”

