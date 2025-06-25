Jonathan Bailey Goes ‘Off Script’ with MARTINI

MARTINI, the iconic Italian aperitivo brand, today announces a new collaboration with acclaimed actor, Jonathan Bailey as this Summer’s ‘MARTINI Man’.

Continuing the brand’s legacy of cinematic A-list partnerships, ‘Off Script’ - an expression of its newly established ‘Dare to Be’ platform, was captured across sun-drenched Southern Italy during Bailey’s annual escape. The collaboration shows Bailey as he playfully sheds polished roles, chooses differently and embraces spontaneity with his new co-star: the MARTINI Spritz.

Building on its 163 year legacy and expanding momentum in the booming aperitivo category, the partnership with Bailey signals a bold step towards engaging the next generation of premium drinks consumers, and a new era for the brand - while tapping into a growing cultural conversation: when everything looks and feels the same, choosing differently becomes an opportunity for discovery and inspiration.

The brand’s partnership with Jonathan Bailey complements its global ‘MARTINI Dare To Be’ platform which runs in OOH, TV and Social across Summer - inviting consumers to step out of the ‘everyday you’ and into ‘your most playful and stylish self’. The ‘MARTINI Dare to Be’ campaign will be activated throughout 2025 reaching a new generation of drinkers.

“Our partnership with Jonathan Bailey as this summer’s MARTINI Man marks a new era for the brand,” said Emma Fox, global VP of MARTINI. “He captures the effortless charm and stylish spontaneity of today’s aperitivo lifestyle, alongside the true star of the season - the MARTINI Spritz. As the aperitivo moment thrives, our MARTINI Spritz collection offers authentic, modern choices for this vibrant occasion. With 'Dare to Be', we're setting the tone for the future – a MARTINI that's as playful as it is premium, bringing our authentic Italian heritage to life in new ways for a new generation."

At the heart of the social-first Off Script campaign is a new hero short film — directed by Bugsy Riverbank-Steel and captured in stills by Jason Hetherington — which sees Bailey trading his script for a spritz, in a modern interpretation of the brand’s cinematic advertising legacy. Blending tongue-in-cheek self-awareness with iconic Italian flair, the campaign is designed to resonate with culturally curious consumers this Summer.

MARTINI is leveraging growing consumer appetite for authentic, lighter and lower-ABV serves. The campaign’s co-star, the MARTINI Bianco Spritz, is positioned as the must-try drink of Summer 2025 - a flavour-forward, stylish spritz option. And it’s not the only star of the season – the MARTINI Spritz collection offers a spritz for every taste. From the bold MARTINI Fiero to aromatic non-alcoholic options MARTINI Vibrante and MARTINI Floreale, there’s a MARTINI Spritz to suit any occasion, aligning with shifting global consumption trends.

The campaign also supports the roll-out of TERRAZZA MARTINI - a new experiential platform built to bring the authentic Italian aperitivo lifestyle to key cities across Europe through events, creative partnerships, and high-impact hospitality takeovers - with activations taking place across European rooftops, bars and piazzas in over 30 cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin and Antwerp. Alongside showing up with other strategic partners including Roma Bar Show and World’s 50 Best Restaurants to engage bartenders and chefs with the brand’s vibrant aperitivo culture and signature Spritz serves. These collaborations aim to further cement the brand’s position at the heart of modern, daytime drinking occasions.

