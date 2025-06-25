Jim Hamilton Joins M+C Saatchi Performance as Managing Director, North America

​M+C Saatchi Performance has named Jim Hamilton as managing director, North America. Jim joins M+C Saatchi Performance after more than eight years at Jellyfish, where he established Jellyfish as one of the largest independent agencies in the US.



At M+C Saatchi Performance, Jim’s focus is threefold: driving agency growth, delivering client results, and further building the team. Jim’s appointment comes at the perfect time, signalling a laser focus on growth and building on current success. In 2025 alone, M+C Saatchi Performance has welcomed clients such as Shopify and GoPuff to its roster.



Jim’s appointment further aligns with the transformation of the M+C Saatchi Group’s presence in the US and recent focus on leadership hires. Coupled with the successful launch of the M+C Saatchi Group’s ‘Cultural Power’ positioning, Jim joins a recent line-up of senior M+C Saatchi Group appointments in North America, including Nadja Bellen-White, group CEO, and Suresh Raj, chief growth officer. Jim’s priority on joining M+C Saatchi Performance will be growth for both new and current clients.



Over the past decade, client requirements in media strategy, planning, and buying have evolved dramatically. CMOs are seeking digitally enabled solutions; they require visibility across the entire customer journey and media landscape to facilitate faster, smarter decision-making.

The M+C Saatchi Performance team specializes in enabling these decisions. Founded in 2006, the agency pioneered mobile and app marketing. The agency understands that mobile is not just a channel, but rather the connective tissue of modern marketing. From app marketing to social media, influencer, and CTV, M+C Saatchi Performance develops successful client strategies built around how consumers actually live: on their phones, across platforms, and constantly connected.



M+C Saatchi Performance stands apart from other performance agencies by combining the speed and precision of a performance-first agency with creativity, storytelling, and a deep understanding of the role of mobile within the complex digital landscape. In this way, the agency delivers campaigns that advertisers need to resonate in crowded digital spaces and capture attention instantly.



Jim Hamilton joins M+C Saatchi Performance ready to unlock the full potential of the agency’s talent and partnerships. “What drew me to M+C Saatchi Performance is its deep mobile heritage, global reach, and results-driven mindset,” said Jim. “The team understands how people really live and engage with content - constantly connected, mobile-first, and platform-fluid. I’m excited to build on that foundation and help clients unlock scalable and incremental growth.”



Kabeer Chaudhary, global CEO, M+C Saatchi Performance, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Jim to the team as we accelerate into our next phase of growth in the US market. Our strength lies in helping digital-native brands scale with precision and impact, combining performance marketing expertise with strategic brand-building. With Jim at the helm in North America, we’re confident in our ability to unlock new opportunities, push creative boundaries and deliver measurable results for the next generation of ambitious brands."

