Jelly Welcomes Illustrator Thomas Merceron

Known for his refined, cinematic approach and precise, architectural compositions, Paris-based Thomas Merceron brings a unique energy to illustration. His work is layered with atmosphere — at once moody and electric — blending influences from nostalgic design, astronomy, and fashion with a sharp eye for framing and form.

With clients like The New York Times, and Figma, Thomas’ work resonates across luxury, lifestyle, and culture — and now, he’s bringing that same creative force to Jelly’s growing community of bold, world-class talent.

A natural fit for high fashion and brands looking to tell visually striking, emotionally rich stories, Thomas joins Jelly with an eye on meaningful collaboration, elevated craft, and creative impact.

Thomas is represented globally with Jelly.

