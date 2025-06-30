Filmmaker and Photographer Jason Lester Signs with Anonymous Content

Los Angeles-based filmmaker and photographer Jason Lester has signed with Anonymous Content for US representation across commercials, branded entertainment, and music videos.



He has directed more than 125 music videos for some of today’s most exciting artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Phoebe Bridgers, Laufey, Hozier, Kali Uchis, Peso Pluma, Jack White, Conan Gray, and Megan Moroney. He has also directed concert films for OneRepublic, The War on Drugs, and 5 Seconds of Summer.



His latest work includes the video 'Silver Lining' from Laufey’s highly anticipated third album; the rock anthem “Afterlife’ fromEvanescence to promote Netflix’s series Devil May Cry, and a liminal video for the single “Hide It Away” from the band Wallows.



Jason’s work has also been featured in The New York Times, Billboard, Dazed & Confused, V Magazine, Pitchfork, The Fader, and Stereogum, among many others.



In 2018, his first narrative feature, High Resolution, was released on Showtime and internationally via 20th Century Fox. The film, which he directed and adapted from Tao Lin’s cult novel Taipei, starred Ellie Bamber, Justin Chon, Hannah Marks, and Miles Robbins. His docu-short, It Was Like A Dream I Remember From An Easier Time, about the intersection between the pandemic and LA’s housing crisis premiered on Nowness in 2020.



He is currently in post-production on his second feature, Replay, starring Blu Hunt, Peter Vack, Morgan Krantz, and Sara Klimoska.

