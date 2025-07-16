Jason Bradbury Signs with Lief

​Jason Bradbury has signed for global commercial representation with Lief, the award-winning production company founded by Margo Mars. Jason’s emphasis on boundary pushing storytelling with vibrant, diverse and impactful narratives is a natural fit for Lief’s goal to reshape the landscape of advertising, entertainment and creative production.

Jason, who won the prestigious BMW Filmmaking Challenge in 2023 with the short WE COLLIDE, brings his passion for the search for belonging within queer communities to Lief’s roster of visionary artists and creatives that includes Misan Harriman and Haifaa Al Mansour.

“I’ve worked closely with Jason for some time now as he has cut some of our favourite trailers for us,” noted Lief’s founder Margo Mars. “Our collaboration has made it clear that Jason’s unique vision is perfectly suited to the world of advertising, and I can’t wait to introduce him to the brands we work with.”

"I've been a big fan of Lief's unwavering commitment to producing boundary pushing content for many years," said Jason. "It's rare to find an agency that aligns with your values on all fronts and I'm excited to draw upon my background in narrative to create commercial content that connects with audiences on a deep and emotional level."

In explaining Lief’s mission, Mars continued, “Lief is passionate to represent those filmmakers defining the culture of today, which is what makes Jason a perfect fit. His dedication to his craft pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in cinema, and his artistry is unparalleled.”

Jason is an acclaimed writer, director, and creative force whose journey from the Isle of Wight to the forefront of international cinema is marked by a passion for stories exploring home, memory, and queer identities. After launching his career at Peccadillo Pictures and later founding the agency Hello Mozart, Jason joined Intermission Film as creative director where he has worked on impactful campaigns and trailers for major films, including ALIEN: ROMULUS and MARÍA. His innovative short films, including MY SWEET PRINCE and ISAAC AND THE RAM, have reached millions of viewers and been showcased internationally.

Lief knows brands tell stories all the time, and that they have a huge platform that can help shape society. With this latest signing, they are continuing to build a home for powerful voices creating new, culture-defining narratives.

