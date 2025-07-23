Jake Rosenberg’s Approach in Capturing the Timeless and Real

Jake Rosenberg is an accomplished director and photographer from Toronto, with a career that spans globally from New York to Los Angeles.

A graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design, his background in Industrial Design brings a unique blend of artistry and precision to his work.

Named to Forbes' 30 Under 30, Jake has collaborated with major brands such as Chanel, Ferrari, Breitling, and Apple, and has captured high-profile talent including Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and David Beckham.

His dynamic style, whether in still images or motion, effectively highlights his ability to capture the essence and energy of his subjects.





LBB> What was it about the initial brief that intrigued you?

Jake> What is really unique about Brilliant Minds is that there is no traditional brief. They trust me to bring my own creative perspective. That level of freedom is both exciting and rare. It pushes you to think carefully about what you want to say with the images.





LBB> What were your first steps when it came to breaking down the brief and formulating your ideas?

Jake> Without a set brief, the starting point becomes intuition and intention. I had several conversations with the Brilliant Minds team, particularly the CEO Anastasia Seebohm, and we agreed this year needed to feel different. It was the 10-year anniversary, and the theme was “HumanKIND,” so I knew I wanted to move from black and white into colour, while still keeping the imagery timeless and elegant.

And what were the ideas and influences that you wanted to bring together? I was inspired by classic portraiture, something that felt painterly, iconic, and calm. I collaborated with Sarah Oliphant in New York to create a custom-painted canvas backdrop that could accommodate a diverse range of people. I also looked for subtle ways to weave in the event’s colour of the year, pink, using elements like florals or furniture, but always with restraint.





LBB> What were the interesting or challenging conversations that you had with the art director or client?

Jake> There were no real challenges. Brilliant Minds is not a client in the traditional sense. They empower each contributor to bring their own vision. That can be freeing and also a bit daunting. But the conversations were always collaborative, especially with Anastasia, who understands my process and trusted me fully.





LBB> Who were the key members of the team and what did they bring?

Jake> It was just me and my assistant Malva Hellman, whom I worked with last year as well. She is exceptional; calm, competent, and in sync with how I work. Our flow on set meant I could stay in the zone with my subjects, even while changing lenses or lighting setups. I am always grateful to have her as part of my team.





LBB> How did you approach casting – and how challenging was it to uncover the perfect cast?

Jake> There is no casting. That is what makes it exciting. I do not know who I will photograph or when. It is a spontaneous process. For example, someone might walk by the set and decide, at that moment, they are open to a portrait. It means I have to be ready to adapt to anyone, whether it is a CEO, a musician like the amazing Gracie Abrams, a scientist, or a North Korean defector like Yeonmi Park.









LBB> How do you generally like to work with your cast or subjects to get the best out of them?

Jake> Connection is everything. I keep the set intimate so people can feel at ease. I try to tune into their energy and who they are at that moment. Sometimes, someone will tell me about a talk they've just given or something personal, and that informs how I photograph them. My goal is always to make them feel seen.





LBB> And on this occasion, what was it you were really keen to capture in your subjects? What was the chemistry like on set, and how did you work with them?

Jake> Authenticity. I wanted the portraits to feel timeless but also real. I was drawn to moments of quiet reflection as much as playful spontaneity. With people like Bryan Johnson – entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and biohacker, who was open to something more abstract - we had fun. Others, like Arthur Brooks – author and academic, sparked heartfelt conversations about life, family, and happiness. That intimacy led to some of my favourite images.









LBB> Tell us about the location or setting — where did you shoot and why there?

Jake> We shot in Stockholm, Sweden, during the Brilliant Minds event. It is an incredible gathering of global thinkers, so the location was chosen by the event itself. We set up a private studio space, minimal, quiet, and conducive to one-on-one portrait sessions.





LBB> How did you approach the mise en scene?

Jake> The core visual environment was built around the custom-painted backdrop. From there, I used subtle set elements, like a floral arrangement or a pink chair, to echo the event’s theme without overpowering the subject. Everything was pared back to keep the focus on the subject.





LBB> Tech specs — what did you shoot on? Any interesting elements in the lighting or lenses that we should know about?

Jake> I shot on a Nikon Z8 with a combination of 85mm 1.8, 105mm 1.4, and 24 to 70mm 2.8 lenses. Lighting wise, I aimed for a soft, sculpted look that mimicked natural window light with a little more punch. It needed to be flattering across different skin tones and adaptable with minimal tweaks. I used three lights total, one large key and a couple of different modifiers depending on the subject and how I had them positioned.





LBB> What were the interesting technical challenges that this project brought up, and how did you address them?

Jake> Time was the biggest challenge. I had just a few minutes with each subject, and I had no idea who would walk in next. That meant the setup had to be fast, flexible, and universally flattering. We pre-lit the space carefully and made micro adjustments as needed.





LBB> How did the day of the shoot go? Any spontaneous opportunities or surprises?

Jake> The entire shoot is spontaneous. There is no schedule, just a stream of interesting people popping in. Some portraits, like those of Trevor Noah – comedian, writer, and actor or Malala Yousafzai – activist, came together beautifully in a moment. Others unfolded from unexpected energy shifts or a quick conversation. That unpredictability is part of the magic.

LBB> When considering the final shot, why this particular shot over any of the other takes?

Jake> I look for a mix of authenticity and uniqueness. Did I capture something real in them, a look, a pause, a moment that has not been seen before? It varies from person to person. Talents like Simon Sinek – an author and inspirational speaker - might bring joy and a playful moment to the frame, while others might bring something more serious. However, I always aim for something that feels personal and a little unexpected.

LBB> What is it about this project that stays with you? What made it different from anything else you have worked on?

Jake> It is the people. The energy. The sense of purpose and inspiration. Brilliant Minds brings together incredible individuals who are making change in the world. It reminds me why creativity and community matter. I always leave the project feeling energised and full of ideas. It is a personal highlight every year and I’m honoured to be part of it.