senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Suede - Dancing With The Europeans

Suede
29/07/2025
8
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Suede – “Dancing with the Europeans”
Director: Favourite Colour: Black
Production: Octopus Inc
Label: Sony BMG​

Suede return with a fiercely atmospheric live promo for “Dancing with the Europeans”, directed by Favourite Colour: Black. Shot in one night at London’s Bush Hall, the film captures the band’s dynamic presence in an unfiltered, intimate setting.

The direction leans into the rawness of live performance, allowing the natural tension between crowd and band to drive the energy. Steeped in warm, shadowy tones and handheld immediacy, the camera moves instinctively—never intruding, always observing.

Blending the urgency of classic gig films with a contemporary edge, the video presents Suede at full force: theatrical, intense, and unmistakably themselves.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1