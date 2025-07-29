​Suede – “Dancing with the Europeans”

​Director: Favourite Colour: Black

​Production: Octopus Inc

​Label: Sony BMG​



Suede return with a fiercely atmospheric live promo for “Dancing with the Europeans”, directed by Favourite Colour: Black. Shot in one night at London’s Bush Hall, the film captures the band’s dynamic presence in an unfiltered, intimate setting.

The direction leans into the rawness of live performance, allowing the natural tension between crowd and band to drive the energy. Steeped in warm, shadowy tones and handheld immediacy, the camera moves instinctively—never intruding, always observing.

Blending the urgency of classic gig films with a contemporary edge, the video presents Suede at full force: theatrical, intense, and unmistakably themselves.