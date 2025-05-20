Interpublic Named Creative Holding Company of the Year at The One Show 2025

For the second year in a row, Interpublic delivered a standout performance at The One Show 2025, taking home Creative Holding Company of the Year, with FCB Global named Network of the Year. For over 50 years, The One Show has honoured the industry’s most groundbreaking work — and this year, Interpublic and its agencies stood out, earning top honours across multiple major categories.

The wins were headlined by FCB New York, named Agency of the Year after earning 35 Gold Pencils — 28 of them for its historic ‘Spreadbeats’ campaign for Spotify. The agency also swept multiple disciplines, including Branded Entertainment, Creative Use of Data, Direct Marketing, and Moving Image Craft & Production. In addition, FCB New York’s long-standing partnership with AB InBev on Michelob ULTRA secured the coveted Penta Pencil, which recognises five years of sustained creative excellence between agency and brand.

McCann London also earned Best of Discipline honours in both Gaming and PR for ‘The Everyday Tactician’ for Microsoft/XBOX, while Area 23 was recognised in the Radio & Audio-First category for its ‘Magnetic Stories’ campaign for Siemens Healthineers.

A full list of The One Show 2025 Best of Discipline winners is as follows:

Branded Entertainment: FCB New York ‘Spreadbeats’ for Spotify

Creative Use of Data: FCB New York ‘Spreadbeats’ for Spotify

Creative Use of Technology: FCB New York ‘Lap of Legends’ for AB InBev - Michelob ULTRA

Direct Marketing: FCB New York ‘Spreadbeats’ for Spotify

Gaming: McCann London ‘The Everyday Tactician’ for Microsoft / XBOX

Moving Image Craft & Production: FCB New York ‘Spreadbeats’ for Spotify

Public Relations: McCann London ‘The Everyday Tactician’ for Microsoft / XBOX

Radio & Audio-First: Area 23 New York with Bro Cinema Lisbon, Sonido Lisbon and Ars Thanea Warsaw ‘Magnetic Stories’ for Siemens Healthineers

In total, IPG agencies earned 156 Gold, 197 Silver, and 270 Bronze Pencils — further reinforcing IPG’s position as a leader in creative excellence across disciplines and global markets.

