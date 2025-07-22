Interpublic Launches Agentic Systems for Commerce

Interpublic has announced the launch of Agentic Systems for Commerce (ASC), a new offering designed to help brands manage the scaled and complex commerce ecosystem in ways that are not possible without automation and artificial intelligence. To optimise commerce performance, ASC leverages Interpublic’s proprietary agentic system and is powered by data from Intelligence Node, the transaction data company Interpublic acquired earlier this year.



ASC captures data signals for every product and its competitors, including at the SKU and store level, generating actionable intelligence from insights into consumer searches, digital shelf position, product page content, pricing, and inventory levels, and enabling brands to optimise sales and margin performance across digital commerce channels. The new offering will be led by Dr. Jeriad Zoghby, Chief Commerce Strategy Officer at Interpublic, who joined IPG from Accenture in 2023 and has deep experience with the design and integration of large-scale enterprise systems across a variety of sectors.



ASC is already being piloted by almost two dozen brands with results to date that have shown double-digit improvements in impressions and sales.



"Agentic Systems for Commerce can help brands compete and succeed in an evolving and demanding marketplace and flatten the cost curve associated with the complex commerce landscape," said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO at Interpublic. "We believe ASC can become a new revenue stream for us, and it’s another way in which we can use AI to scale our expertise and expand our business beyond our core capabilities of marketing communications and media, into solution sets that deliver quantifiable results.”



"We're seeing strong early momentum with ASC," said Dr. Zoghby. "Over 20 CPG brands have already deployed our agentic commerce system. This quick adoption demonstrates our clients' recognition that today's commerce environment demands more than tools, even AI-enabled ones. They need integrated agentic systems that autonomously capture market-wide signals, identify performance opportunities, and execute in real time, enabling brands to move with the speed, precision, and enterprise agility this new era demands."



To support initiatives such as this one, earlier this year Interpublic appointed Yaniv Sarig as the Global Head of AI Commerce and completed the strategic acquisition of Intelligence Node, whose market-wide, real-time signal capabilities power the commerce intelligence and activation at the core of the offering.



ASC marks a foundational shift for sales and marketing teams from standalone tools to intelligent systems, allowing brands to move from reactive to adaptive operations, with unified, financially aligned performance across the entire commerce ecosystem.



