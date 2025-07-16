InnerGroup and RightSpend Join Forces to Prove the Value of Marketing Operations

Above: InnerGroup's Fred Schuster (l) and RightSpend's Iain Seer

RightSpend, a forerunner in marketing data for procurement, and InnerGroup, an advisory partner for marketing organisations, are joining forces to show companies how to increase the value of their marketing operations. The novel partnership will apply RightSpend data to InnerGroup’s proprietary framework (Inner8), which assesses eight drivers of internal marketing performance, then show how to close gaps in process, resource, and technology.

“We’re out to help clients react, and adapt smarter, and faster,” said Fred Schuster, CEO of InnerGroup. “So, we’re giving them the most accurate, up-to-date view of spending and effectiveness in critical performance areas with the capability to scale what works, fix what doesn’t, and free up teams to accomplish more.”

RightSpend’s SaaS platform delivers immediate insight into what’s fair, competitive, and achievable by analysing scopes and agency costs against an anonymised, aggregated global dataset. InnerGroup applies its Inner8™ assessment model to diagnose inefficiencies in process, structure, and tooling, then follows up to deliver transformation via its advisory practice and offshore Mediaferry® AI-enabled creative production platform.

As a result, clients get a framework for investing in the marketing enterprise, across both internal and external agencies. They can pinpoint how to deliver more through people, processes, and platforms. The partners say clients can expect to free up 20% of overall budgets for investment while increasing speed to market through AI-powered creative workflows. That will help in-house agencies attribute spending to outcomes more accurately and deliver on both performance and procurement measures.

“This opens the possibility of proactive procurement by shifting the conversation from how to divest to where to invest,” said Iain Seers, CEO of RightSpend. “The real value opportunity comes when we combine our clarity on scopes, pricing and performance with InnerGroup’s perspective, systems, and talent to design more effective internal operations.”

While media investments benefit from increasingly sophisticated and systematic performance evaluation, there hasn’t been a framework to measure the value of the internal marketing engine, until now.

“This is an important evolution,” said David Clevenger, head of sourcing and advisory at Allegis Global Solutions. “A common language of value can bridge the divide between marketing and procurement and empower marketing leaders to manage operations with inherent financial discipline. Procurement doesn’t have to micromanage, and marketing can move faster, because efficiency is built in.”

