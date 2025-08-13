senckađ
news
Group745

Indian Independence Day: “Patriotism Today Speaks in Slang and Wears Sneakers”

13/08/2025
VIRTUE Asia’s creative head Hayden Scott on how the celebration is moving away from nostalgia and pride in favour of authentic self-expression

For decades, Indian Independence Day campaigns have all followed the same template – tricolour visuals, stirring music, a big, worthy voiceover about unity. It worked when it mirrored the collective mood of the nation. Back then, patriotism was about nostalgia and pride.

But today, that approach can be a reason for people to scroll faster – especially if their timelines are awash with the tricolour! It’s not that they’re ineffective; if done in a heavy-handed way, they can be predictable. And in a culture that is increasingly thriving on what’s fresh and unexpected, predictable doesn’t make anyone feel anything new.

Patriotism is now shifting from symbolism to self-expression. Today luxury is local – gen z is more likely to flex indie streetwear or homegrown gin than imported status symbols. Sustainability has become a lifestyle flex; being eco-conscious isn’t niche anymore, it’s pretty much core to their identity.

And then there’s widespread language liberation – Hinglish memes, content in regional languages, vernacular rap, regional creators leading the cultural conversation. Patriotism today speaks in slang and wears sneakers. It’s not about waving flags anymore – it’s about celebrating culture and telling authentic stories.

I loved what Britannia [an Indian food company] did last year with ‘1947% More History’. Yes it was patriotic, but what a fresh, contemporary approach to bringing alive the stories of India’s last living freedom fighters. It used tech (AI and AR) and blended it seamlessly with history to weave an authentic narrative that stood out among the sea of saffron.

For me, cultural confidence means understanding the India that exists beyond stereotypes. In practice, it’s about partnering with creators who don’t just chase trends but shape culture and supporting causes that uniquely align with your brand’s DNA.

Importantly, I truly believe it's about building IP that celebrates Indian creativity, be it music, food, or fashion and taking it global. The challenge, of course, remains authenticity. Gen z has the sharpest BS radar on the planet. If your big, bold stance disappears after one campaign, you’ve already lost them.

To remain authentic, brands need two things: consistency and context. If you post a feminist ad but your leadership team doesn’t reflect that, people will call it out. And don’t hijack subcultures you don’t understand. Co-create with the people who live those realities. It’s not about speaking for culture – it’s about creating with culture. There’s a saying among the queer community in India: “Nothing about us, without us.” I think all brands trying to work within culture would do well to remember that.

Patriotism today wears a new coat. It isn’t about borders – it’s about belonging. Not in a classically “India is great” kind of way, but in an “India is proud, plural and shaping global culture” way. Smart brands aren’t painting the tricolour on products anymore. They’re amplifying the people, ideas and subcultures making India interesting in 2025.

