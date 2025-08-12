Why Metrics and Virality Should Not Replace Meaning and Creativity

What is striking about the topic is the assumed dichotomy built in, that creativity with purpose is in opposition to metrics and virality. In my opinion it is one that leads to the other in the best of works and now with us sitting on so much of data, some stellar work is being done with data informing creation.

But let's start at the very beginning, the idea that creativity dies at the hands of metrics. I think it dies at the hands of overthinking over analysing and not allowing ideas to cook.Too much of dependency on metrics poses a major risk of analysis paralysis and metrics tunnel vision. Another pitfall is confusing metrics with goals. Misinterpreting metrics as ultimate objectives can lead to strategies that optimise for a number rather than for genuine business outcomes or customer value.

Innovative storytelling and purpose helps brands as brands are not built on just metrics at a point of time. The equity tracks are long term and any brand pivots are measured over a period of time too.

The moldy burger broke the mould of the way food has been advertised, a creative idea that was stark and purposeful. The ad generated immense discussion and media coverage because of its unconventional nature. It was debated, discussed and shared. As per reports the campaign led to an incredible 400% boost in awareness regarding the removal of artificial preservatives and a 14% increase in sales. Winning numerous awards, solidified its place as a creative and commercial success.

Another example, Spotify Wrapped where user data itself became the creative content. Spotify turned customer behaviour metrics from a user's listening habits into personalised, visually engaging, and highly shareable year-end summaries. This tapped into users' love for self-discovery and nostalgia. The campaign was designed to be shared on social media, fostering a sense of community and collective participation.

Great advertising is not just about being seen; it is about being remembered, felt and acted upon. The classical “think, feel, do” framework still holds true today.

Milton Friedman had no doubt about the fundamental reason for the existence of any business and if that is non-negotiable then the effect of advertising in delivering to a business goal is also not to be questioned. Great advertising in absence of any movement in business metrics is futile.

The future of advertising is already here. In today's date and time with the kind of talent, tools, access, information and data it is a “mobius strip” of creativity and metrics fueling each other in one continuous loop.



