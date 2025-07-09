ISBA Announces Winners of 2025 ISBA President’s Award

​ISBA president Pete Markey has unveiled the eight winners of the 2025 President’s Awards. The announcement was made at the 2025 ISBA President’s Lunch which this year also celebrates ISBA’s 125 year anniversary.

Each winner was selected due to their support for ISBA and their significant contribution to its key priorities.

The eight winners announced today are:

Amy Nicklin, Senior Brand Manager, P&G

Amy is a passionate and vocal advocate for accessible advertising within P&G and the wider industry. Amy has been a committed member of the Ad Accessibility Network and has been a catalyst for real change.

Anneli Ritari-Stewart, Head of Digital Marketing, Royal London

Gen AI is one of the hot topics for all our members. As a nascent technology, the expertise of those who are already incorporating it into their marketing activity is in high demand. Anneli has given her time and experience on many occasions to help other members understand the potential of Gen AI as well as the importance of responsible adoption.

Becca-Jane Schofield formerly of Smart Energy GB and Osasere Aimiuwu Brand Manager, Carlsberg Britvic

ISBA’s Advisory Council was created in the summer of 2021 to provide a voice for underrepresented groups within Council and ExCom.

Both Becca-Jane and Sase have been members of the Advisory Council since its inception and were appointed the first co-chairs. Since then they have sat on the ISBA Executive Committee and provided valuable contributions to ISBA’s priorities as well as ensuring their network of ISBA members feels involved and valued.

Georgina Bramall, Marketing Strategy Director giffgaff and Lisa Boyles, Head of Go to Market & Media giffgaff

As co-chairs of ISBA’s Sustainability Forum, Georgina and Lisa have embodied giffgaff’s ‘responsible reach’ approach to media. They have helped ISBA members navigate regulation, deliver best practice, and become informed on an area critical to trust, effectiveness and the future of the planet.

Matt Thomas, Senior Director Brand & Media, P&G Northern Europe

As well as being a member of ISBA’s Executive Committee, Matt has been a true advocate for Origin. He consistently offers his time to share his experience as a senior media leader with fellow members. He is always willing to act as a spokesperson on the need for and benefits of Origin. His honest and constructive feedback has been invaluable.

Nicky Mennell, Global Strategic Sourcing Manager Media, Mars

Despite her very busy job at Mars, Nicky is always willing to contribute her support to ISBA projects that will benefit all members. From her considered feedback on ISBA’s media and creative agency frameworks to her enthusiasm for industry wide initiatives such as All In, Nicky is an incredible asset to ISBA’s procurement network.

Commenting on the winners, ISBA president Pete Markey said, “These members have gone above and beyond to support their fellow members, the key priorities set by the ISBA Council and Executive Committee but also their peers across the industry. Each one has been so generous with their time and experience and richly deserve their award.”

