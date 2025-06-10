IPA Appoints 44 Club Leadership Team to Reinvigorate Iconic Event Series

The IPA has appointed seven brilliant individuals to a new 44 Club board to inspire a new generation of advertising practitioners.

Named after the address of IPA HQ - 44 Belgrave Square – the 44 Club brought together some adland’s best and brightest for invigorating industry gatherings. Over the next 20 years, the IPA 44 Club grew to be one of the highlights of the industry calendar, covering topics as varied as Extinction Rebellion and the climate crisis, stereotyping and body image, and what adland can learn from both Barack Obama’s 2008 Presidential campaign and the London 2012 Olympic bid.

After closing the 44 Club doors during lockdown, the IPA invited applications earlier this year for a new board full of passion, ideas and enthusiasm to help it keep up with the cultural zeitgeist, driving the series to new heights and once again becoming adland’s hottest ticket.

The new 44 Club board, which represents a variety of disciplines from across the agency landscape, will meet quarterly and will be represented on the IPA Council by the new IPA 44 Club chair, Noel Bunting, chief creative officer at Publicis London.

​The IPA 44 Club Board:​

Arthur O'Neill, worldwide head of invention, Mindshare

​Doug Bowen, creative, Gravity Road

Ealish Corlett, senior account manager, Isle of Man Advertising & PR

Flavia Veneziano, client success account director, Kinesso

Noel Bunting, chief creative officer, Publicis London (chair)

Timothy Cook, creative director, Ear To The Ground

Yola Khodja, AV executive, OMD

Commenting on the appointments, IPA director general Paul Bainsfair said, “While we unfortunately had to shut it down during the pandemic, throughout its original lifetime the 44 Club was the go-to place for some of the most exciting and insightful gatherings on the adland calendar.

“That’s why I am absolutely delighted that Arthur, Doug, Ealish, Flavia, Noel, Tim and Yola have agreed to be our new IPA 44 Club leadership team and breathe new life into this amazing event series.

“We have some fantastic sessions already lined up, including our recent comedy night to relaunch the series and September's upcoming look at how to set up your own agency, but I can’t wait to see where the guidance and ideas of our new board will take the 44 Club in the months and years to come.”

