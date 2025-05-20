senckađ
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
IMPACT BBDO Makes History with Region’s First-Ever Best of Show Win at the One Show 2025

20/05/2025
The agency also leads the regional agency rankings for the year

At the recent One Show awards event held at Cipriani on Wall Street, IMPACT BBDO brought to the Middle East its first ever Best of Show pencil. The highly sought-after pencil – one of only two ‘Best of Show’ given to the best two campaigns of the year – was won by ‘Child Wedding Cards’ for UN Women under Non-Profit.

IMPACT BBDO also led the agency rankings for the Middle East and Africa for the second time in three years. Previously, the agency had won the first-ever Best of Discipline pencil at the One Show for the region.

A total of 19,860 pieces from 62 countries were entered into The One Show 2025. This year’s esteemed One Show global jury awarded agencies, studios, brands, production companies, and designers in 55 countries with 156 Gold Pencils, 197 Silvers, 270 Bronze, and 1,027 Merits.

IMPACT BBDO also brought home two Golds and two Merit awards.

Commenting on the win, Dani Richa, chairman and CEO IMPACT BBDO, said, “This accolade is a testament to the boldness and creativity of our team and our brand partners. These winning campaigns are a reflection of our commitment to meaningful storytelling and the power of effective creativity. We are honored to be recognised on this global platform and to represent the creative potential of the MENA region.”

Host of this year’s One Show 2025 ceremony was comedian and actor Leslie Jones, a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee known for her standup, film work, and time as a cast member and writer on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

The One Club for Creativity – home of The One Show, is the world’s foremost non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community.

