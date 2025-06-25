senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
How a Viral Reel Became a Real 'I’m Lovin’ It' Moment

25/06/2025
12
McDonald’s and DDB Mudra seized a heartfelt social moment between a husband and wife to turn a cute reel into a full-blown marketing win

In an internet moment that was peak gen-z romance, the creators behind @patnijipatikijodi posted a reel that had social media collectively melting. The reel? A husband making fries for his wife. But not just that. He hand-drew an entire McDonald’s fries box that had 'aww' echoing through the comment section.

And McDonald’s India did the unthinkable. The brand responded to the couple by sending them a complimentary meal in custom-made packaging that was an exact replica of the husband's original hand-drawn design, delivered all the way to Siliguri. The unique idea was conceptualised and executed by DDB Mudra.

The couple, touched by the brand’s gesture, immediately created a new reel. This time, their content proudly and prominently featured the personalised McDonald's fries packaging, a testament to the brand's genuine effort. This garnered immense positive sentiment in the comments section, applauding the brand’s thoughtful gesture and genuine engagement. It was a brand endorsement that money simply can't buy.

By turning a simple reel into a meaningful moment, McDonald’s reinforced its belief in celebrating the small joys that bring people closer.

Credits
Add my Credit
