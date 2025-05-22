How J Balvin is Lighting the Way for Colombia’s Next Creative Generation

When global music icon J Balvin speaks, people listen. But beyond the stadiums and streaming charts, his most meaningful impact may be unfolding far from the spotlight – through his Medellín-based foundation, Vibra en Alta .

Originally José Osorio, the artist and founder is outspoken about supporting the community he comes from, “as the artist I am today and as the young child with dreams I once was.” Vibra en Alta, he tells me, is set up to help the next generation feel “seen, heard, and empowered.”

“When you’re young, you’re soaking up everything: the vibes, the energy, your surroundings. We’re creating a space full of motivation and creativity, where young people can truly connect – vibrar – with who they are.”

Founding an organisation which offers mentorship and pathways to careers in the arts for young Colombians was something he was destined to do.

That commitment to connecting with creativity led to discussions with LA-based production company and keen advocates of cultural exchange, ALTERED.LA . Led by founder and executive producer Marcos Cline-Márquez, the company has signed a new collaborative agreement with Vibra en Alta that pledges a percentage of profits from every production shot in Colombia to the foundation.

This powerful new alliance is a first-of-its-kind model: a direct pipeline from international commercial productions to grassroots mentorship and education programmes in one of Latin America’s most creatively fertile regions.

“At ALTERED, we’ve always been intentional about building a company that stands for something,” says Marcos. “One that not only produces great work, but uses that work to amplify underrepresented voices and champion meaningful messages.”

The partnership is a natural extension of that mission. ALTERED has long been active in cultural advocacy, creating campaigns that empower Indigenous voters, for example – but Marcos was eager to go further. “We realised it was time to embed giving back directly into our company’s DNA,” he tells me.

For Marcos, the urgency is also professional. As AI looms over the creative job market, many of the traditional entry-level roles – the ones where mentorship and hands-on learning happen – are at risk. “It became increasingly important for us to support the next generation in a way that creates real, tangible access to opportunity,” he says.

“I was reading an article which emphasised that the key to helping young people thrive isn’t focusing on their struggles, it’s recognising and building on their strengths – what experts call “islands of competence.” That’s exactly what Vibra en Alta does. They nurture confidence, mentorship, and purpose in young people. They create environments where kids can grow into who they’re meant to be.

Gregorio Londoño Villegas, director of Vibra en Alta, echoes this sentiment. “We want education to enable kids to find their true passions and build a career aligned with what they resonate with,” he says. “ALTERED is helping us make that bridge wider. There is a direct impact in the programs they are financing, but there is probably a higher one acting as an ally for the opportunity we are seeing in Colombia of a growing audiovisual industry.”

Beyond donating a percentage of earnings, ALTERED hopes to involve clients and collaborators in a shared mission. “It’s no longer a one-time donation,” says Marcos. “It’s a growing, cumulative impact that makes everyone involved a part of these kids’ journeys.”

As it happens, a ripple effect has already begun. Recent projects with production partners like Fela and ArtClass , for clients including Dial and GE Vernova, have helped kickstart the collaboration and are already expanding the foundation’s reach.

But for Marcos, this is just the beginning. “I’d love to see Vibra students gaining hands-on experience on our sets as art department assistants, music coordinators, even running social media behind the scenes,” he says. “How incredible would it be if one of them ended up working full-time for ALTERED? Or, better yet, if they land at one of our client agencies?”

This feel-good sentiment is rooted in real stories Vibra en Alta encounters daily. For J Balvin, one of the most powerful moments came in seeing how many young mothers were raising children alone in Medellín. “That reality pushed us to partner with the Juanfe Foundation to support them,” he says. “It’s about giving them hope, resources, and motivation to keep going.”

The broader hope is that this partnership will strengthen Colombia’s fast-growing creative economy from within. “Colombia has quietly, and impressively, become a go-to destination for international production,” Marcos says. “There’s an untapped richness in the casting pool, and the crews bring a level of craftsmanship and passion that rivals any global hub.”

He continues: “And then there’s the intangible: the experience. The food, the culture, the energy – it all adds up to something that goes far beyond just a great location. It becomes a place you want to come back to, not just for work, but for the people.”

Those people and their potential are at the heart of Vibra en Alta’s model. “We act as a platform that connects needs with opportunities,” explains Gregorio. “With ALTERED, we’re building something that gives the audiovisual industry a longer runway in Colombia. We’re creating access for the next generation of creative talent — and we’re doing it together.”

For J Balvin, the goal is simple, and always has been: dreams need action. “These projects help young people shape who they truly are. And none of it would be possible without strong partnerships,” he proudly tells me. “When brands like ALTERED step in with real purpose, powerful things can happen.”

As Vibra en Alta continues to mentor Colombia’s youth – and as more productions arrive on its shores – the collaboration between culture and commerce is beginning to redefine what production can be: not just a business, but a force for transformation.

Y esa es una vibración que vale la pena amplificar.

