senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Holsten Arabia Gets a Glamorous Twist with Georgina Rodríguez

30/06/2025
69
Share
Holsten Arabia reveals Georgina Rodríguez as brand ambassador in Saudi Arabia with new campaign celebrating the joy of everyday indulgence

Holsten Arabia, the premium non-alcoholic malt beverage brand, has appointed Georgina Rodríguez — a global fashion icon as its new brand ambassador. The announcement comes alongside the launch of Holsten’s most ambitious campaign yet — ‘Treat Yourself with a Holsten’ which celebrates the joy of everyday indulgence and positions Holsten as the go-to refreshment for life’s well-deserved moments.

The hero video is a cinematic, Saudi-set adventure that blends local storytelling with global star power. Marking a new era for the brand, the campaign combines sharp cultural relevance, Saudi-centric narratives, and the glamour of celebrity appeal. The film, shot entirely in the Kingdom, humorously follows a growing rumour where Georgina visits a local baqala every Monday to pick up her favourite treat – Holsten.

Georgina Rodríguez is a celebrated figure whose influence goes beyond fame. While known for her style and global reach, she’s also forming a meaningful connection with the people and culture of Saudi Arabia. Her partnership with Holsten reflects shared values — confidence, authenticity, and celebrating everyday moments. “I really enjoyed working on the ‘Treat Yourself with a Holsten’ campaign — especially filming in local neighbourhoods and supermarkets. There’s something special about connecting through the small but meaningful moments in everyday life. That’s what Holsten stands for — making the ordinary feel just a little more extraordinary.” said Georgina Rodriguez.

The rollout spans Saudi Arabia’s most influential platforms — including Shahid, TikTok, Meta, national cinema screens, and a full OOH takeover across Riyadh and Jeddah — positioning Holsten front and centre in consumers’ daily lives.

This campaign is rooted in audience-first storytelling crafted around Saudi Arabia’s changing social landscape, where elevated, flavourful choices are becoming a lifestyle essential.

Read more from M+C Saatchi Middle East.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from M+C Saatchi Middle East
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from M+C Saatchi Middle East
Where Legendary Lives
Aquaventure World Dubai
17/06/2024
Sorry You Couldn’t Make It
Burger King
26/06/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1