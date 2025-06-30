Holsten Arabia Gets a Glamorous Twist with Georgina Rodríguez

Holsten Arabia, the premium non-alcoholic malt beverage brand, has appointed Georgina Rodríguez — a global fashion icon as its new brand ambassador. The announcement comes alongside the launch of Holsten’s most ambitious campaign yet — ‘Treat Yourself with a Holsten’ which celebrates the joy of everyday indulgence and positions Holsten as the go-to refreshment for life’s well-deserved moments.

The hero video is a cinematic, Saudi-set adventure that blends local storytelling with global star power. Marking a new era for the brand, the campaign combines sharp cultural relevance, Saudi-centric narratives, and the glamour of celebrity appeal. The film, shot entirely in the Kingdom, humorously follows a growing rumour where Georgina visits a local baqala every Monday to pick up her favourite treat – Holsten.

Georgina Rodríguez is a celebrated figure whose influence goes beyond fame. While known for her style and global reach, she’s also forming a meaningful connection with the people and culture of Saudi Arabia. Her partnership with Holsten reflects shared values — confidence, authenticity, and celebrating everyday moments. “I really enjoyed working on the ‘Treat Yourself with a Holsten’ campaign — especially filming in local neighbourhoods and supermarkets. There’s something special about connecting through the small but meaningful moments in everyday life. That’s what Holsten stands for — making the ordinary feel just a little more extraordinary.” said Georgina Rodriguez.

The rollout spans Saudi Arabia’s most influential platforms — including Shahid, TikTok, Meta, national cinema screens, and a full OOH takeover across Riyadh and Jeddah — positioning Holsten front and centre in consumers’ daily lives.

This campaign is rooted in audience-first storytelling crafted around Saudi Arabia’s changing social landscape, where elevated, flavourful choices are becoming a lifestyle essential.



