Birthday and Hinge Double Down on Localised Success with European Campaign

Dating app Hinge and creative collective Birthday have debuted the campaign ‘Where Hinge Ends, We Begin,’ building on the ‘Designed to be Deleted’ platform with two previous European campaigns. It was produced by the Swedish production company Pine under the direction of the renowned Marie Schuller.

The campaign shows couples getting closer in their relationships and destroying a fluffy mascot called ‘Hingie’ by deleting the app at the end of the spot.

With a tailored, culturally sensitive narrative for Europe, the campaign spans film, social media, and digital formats. For key markets like France and Germany, separate versions were developed to capture cultural nuances.

In Germany in particular, the film was created in close collaboration with local daters to authentically reflect the ways young people come together today. From sharing a snack at a kebab shop to hanging out in front of a Späti (a shop open until late) to watching the sunrise over the city, the stories celebrate the everyday intimacy of modern dating in Germany. In addition, three social-first films expand the campaign's reach.

The films build on the success of previous campaigns. The first, on the theme ‘Designed to Be Deleted,’ first ran in Europe in 2023. The second European campaign, titled ‘The Moment I Knew,’ also by Birthday, ran in August 2024 in European markets including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Scandinavia, and the Netherlands.

With this new chapter, the dating app supports vulnerability over perfection since their data research has shown that 93% of Hinge users prefer to date someone who is emotionally vulnerable. Furthermore, 66% are more likely to go on a second date if their counterpart shows this vulnerable side early on.

Jackie Jantos, president and chief marketing officer at Hinge, said: "At Hinge, we've always believed that true connection comes from showing your true self. With ‘Where Hinge Ends, We Begin,’ we want to celebrate all the wonderfully imperfect, sometimes awkward, but deeply human moments that happen when you let go of expectations and just be yourself. The campaign is part of our overarching ‘Designed to Be Deleted’ narrative. It shows how modern dating can work: when people are fully themselves and thereby create space for connection.”

Corinna Falusi, founder of Birthday, said: "We wanted to show what dating really looks like when people show themselves as they are. It's not about perfect lines or flawless photos, but about those very human moments that suddenly catch you off guard. The campaign plays with this tension in a sensitive, surreal, and slightly absurd way... just like dating in real life."