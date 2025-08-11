Diet Coke and Jamie Dornan Dive Into Latest ‘This Is My Taste’ Campaign

​Diet Coke has unveiled the next chapter of its ‘This Is My Taste’ campaign, starring actor Jamie Dornan. This bold new phase focuses on celebrating the unique passions that define us, with Jamie sharing his love for cold-water swimming in new content designed to inspire audiences.

At the heart of the campaign is a new insight: the average Diet Coke break lasts just 8 minutes. The creative highlights how reclaiming a break can be transformative, encouraging consumers to feel empowered to take time for themselves and express their unique tastes.

The campaign builds on the success of last year’s partnership with Jamie, which saw him introduced as the new Diet Coke ambassador. In this next chapter, the creative captures the raw exhilaration of cold-water swimming – an activity Jamie himself enjoys – and pairs it with the refreshment of a Diet Coke break. By pairing Dornan’s authentic passion with the brand’s This Is My Taste platform, the ad celebrates individuality and inspires audiences to embrace their own distinctive tastes.

Shot at Shepperton Open Water Swim, Surrey, the campaign’s hero film features Jamie sipping on an ice-cold Diet Coke before taking the plunge into icy waters. During his swim, Jamie encounters a series of quirky characters embracing a break in their own unique ways, from bird spotting to radio control boating and paddleboarding – tapping into one of the UK’s fastest-growing water sports.

The visuals are supported by a multi-channel rollout, as well as earned media, social media, and influencer marketing. This through-the-line approach ensures the campaign resonates across Great Britain and Ireland, inviting audiences to boldly express their personal tastes.

Tara Byrnes, senior brand manager for Diet Coke Great Britain, said, “The average Diet Coke break is 8 minutes, creating a small but powerful moment to recharge, and Jamie Dornan brings this insight to life perfectly. His passion for cold-water swimming helps inspire others to embrace what you love and to make time for breaks to explore your tastes!”

Jamie Dornan commented, “Cold-water swimming is a passion that’s become very important to me. It’s my way of finding a moment for myself and I try to do it as often as I can. I hope that giving a peek behind the scenes of my lesser-known passion inspires others to take a moment for themselves, crack open an ice-cold Diet Coke, and explore their own personal tastes.”

The campaign reflects Diet Coke’s evolution as a brand, championing individuality and self-expression. The This Is My Taste platform continues to set the standard for how brands can connect meaningfully with modern audiences.



To encourage fans to boldly express their unique tastes and own their Diet Coke break, however they choose to take it, as part of the launch, Diet Coke is inviting fans to design their own virtual can that reflects their personal style via the Coke app.



The through-the-line campaign was developed by Spring Studios in partnership with Exposure, Ogilvy UK and Essence Mediacom.

