Hélène Daubert Joins BETC and POP as VP Create

Left to right: Stéphane Xiberras, president of BETC; Xavier Blairon, CEO of POP; Hélène Daubert, VP create BETC and POP; Bertille Toledano president of BETC and Fabrice Brovelli, VP of POP

​BETC and POP (Havas group) have appointed Hélène Daubert as VP Create. Her arrival marks a turning point: Hélène will head up an extremely broad production scope—from internal to external, print to post-production, AI to 'beyond advertising' projects. It's a mission at the crossroads of strategy, execution, and innovation.

In this capacity, she joins the executive committee of BETC and POP France.

"POP must be much more than just a production structure. It is a playground that must become a catalyst for transformation and, above all, a collective driving force serving all the group's creative entities. Here, we don't just produce—we promote creativity, we stretch it, we increase it. I am very happy to see Hélène join us. Her vision, her high standards, and her experience will fuel POP's transformation and enable us to offer even more accurate responses." commented Xavier Blairon, CEO of POP

“With Hélène, we will finally be able to open up the game. Welcome new talent, test new formats, and relaunch productions that shake up the status quo.” said Fabrice Brovelli, VP of POP

With more than 20 years at Division, Hélène has contributed to the development and success of Division (five consecutive Production of the Year at D&AD Awards, eight Black Pencils, more than 30 awards at Cannes Lions, two Ciclope Grand Prix, etc.), whether internationally, in talent scouting, or through her excellence in production even beyond advertising films.

Hélène has honed a method that combines rigor, agility, and a passion for craft. Accustomed to working alongside international directors and major brands, she brings with her a genuine culture of curiosity, autonomy and excellence. Her ambition will be to strengthen the bridges between idea, execution, and innovation, so that each project exceeds its initial goal.

“Thinking about our creative products also means thinking about how we produce them. And for that, we need unparalleled, senior talent like Hélène's.” stated Stéphane Xiberras, president of BETC

"It's not enough to have a good idea or to film it well. You have to know how to bring it to life, at the right time, with the right talent, and the right level of excellence. That's where it all comes down to. An idea is only worth something if it's produced." shared Hélène Daubert, VP create of BETC and POP

This arrival is part of the transformation process led by BETC and POP under the leadership of Stéphane Xiberras, Bertille Toledano, Xavier Blairon, and Fabrice Brovelli.

