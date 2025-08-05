K18 Hair Keeps Simone Biles Fresh During Off-Season

Creative production company Dreamboat has unveiled its latest collaboration with biotech haircare brand K18, launching a dynamic new campaign starring world-renowned Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The campaign, directed by Dreamboat’s own Heinz Kobernik, is an ode to strength, transformation, and scientific innovation - hallmarks of both the K18 brand and Simone herself.



Shot in Houston and Los Angeles, the high-energy films fuse athletic intensity with authentic glimpses behind the curtain, positioning Simone as an expert not just on gymnastics, but on hair care for people with active lifestyles. With her signature power and grace, Simone leads by example, showcasing the regenerative power of K18’s molecular hair technology.

Director Heinz Kobernik brings his cinematic style and kinetic pacing to the campaign. “I wanted to move away from a traditional commercial approach and lean into something more real and imperfect, because it was important to Simone that we capture her authentic essence.

"We focused on her off-season training, capturing those in-between moments that often go unnoticed. By keeping the camera rolling throughout the shoot, even between setups, we blurred the lines between film, photo, and real life."



That overlap became the heartbeat of the piece: intimate, unscripted, and human. A layered glimpse into who Simone is beyond the spotlight while also channelling the impressive science behind K18.



Dreamboat and Heinz partnered closely with the brand’s creative team throughout the process, handling everything from pre-production and casting to post and final delivery.



According to Peter WIlliams, EP at Dreamboat, “Our goal with this brand relaunch was to create a suite of content that’s responsive to a myriad of platforms and creative needs. Dreamboat is fully embracing the transition from project-based, single-use content to a systems-based approach, delivering an asset bank and creative framework that maximises the value of each production cycle. Heinz understands this approach intuitively and was the driving creative force behind this project from pre-production through post.”



The suite of content launched in July across digital platforms and social media as part of K18’s ongoing effort to redefine the conversation around hair health through biotech innovation.

