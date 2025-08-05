senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

K18 Hair Keeps Simone Biles Fresh During Off-Season

05/08/2025
23
Share
Director Heinz Köbernik and Dreamboat partner with the Olympian to share a glimpse behind her routine and training

Creative production company Dreamboat has unveiled its latest collaboration with biotech haircare brand K18, launching a dynamic new campaign starring world-renowned Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The campaign, directed by Dreamboat’s own Heinz Kobernik, is an ode to strength, transformation, and scientific innovation - hallmarks of both the K18 brand and Simone herself.

Shot in Houston and Los Angeles, the high-energy films fuse athletic intensity with authentic glimpses behind the curtain, positioning Simone as an expert not just on gymnastics, but on hair care for people with active lifestyles. With her signature power and grace, Simone leads by example, showcasing the regenerative power of K18’s molecular hair technology.

Director Heinz Kobernik brings his cinematic style and kinetic pacing to the campaign. “I wanted to move away from a traditional commercial approach and lean into something more real and imperfect, because it was important to Simone that we capture her authentic essence.

"We focused on her off-season training, capturing those in-between moments that often go unnoticed. By keeping the camera rolling throughout the shoot, even between setups, we blurred the lines between film, photo, and real life."

That overlap became the heartbeat of the piece: intimate, unscripted, and human. A layered glimpse into who Simone is beyond the spotlight while also channelling the impressive science behind K18.

Dreamboat and Heinz partnered closely with the brand’s creative team throughout the process, handling everything from pre-production and casting to post and final delivery.

According to Peter WIlliams, EP at Dreamboat, “Our goal with this brand relaunch was to create a suite of content that’s responsive to a myriad of platforms and creative needs. Dreamboat is fully embracing the transition from project-based, single-use content to a systems-based approach, delivering an asset bank and creative framework that maximises the value of each production cycle. Heinz understands this approach intuitively and was the driving creative force behind this project from pre-production through post.”

The suite of content launched in July across digital platforms and social media as part of K18’s ongoing effort to redefine the conversation around hair health through biotech innovation.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Dreamboat
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Dreamboat
Department of Good Fun
Florida Lottery
03/04/2025
King of Kalahari
Kalahari Resorts & Waterparks
03/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1