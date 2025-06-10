Harbor Expands Advertising VFX Roster with VFX Supervisor Gus Ribeiro

Harbor is proud to announce the addition of esteemed VFX supervisor, Gus Ribeiro to its advertising VFX roster.

Gus is an accomplished VFX supervisor, bringing over a decade of experience in high-end visual effects across film, television, and advertising. His career includes tenures at renowned studios such as Framestore, The Mill, Absolute and Untold.

Gus's portfolio boasts collaborations with esteemed directors like Dougal Wilson, Sam Pilling, and Chris Balmond. Notable commercial projects include John Lewis's ‘Excitable Edgar’ and Amazon's ‘An Unlikely Friendship’. In television, his work on Netflix's The Crown stands out, contributing to its VES Gold Stick award for visual effects. His film credits feature major titles such as Paddington 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Avengers: Infinity War, the latter earning both Oscar and BAFTA nominations for VFX.

Harbor creative director, 2D, Fergal Hendrick commented, “We’re excited to welcome Gus to our ever-growing VFX team here at Harbor. Having had the pleasure of working with him before, I know first hand the exceptional talent, experience, and commitment to both technical and creative excellence that he brings. His contributions will be a great asset to the team, and I’m very much looking forward to working with him again.”

Gus added, “Harbor’s vision really aligns with where the industry is headed - integrated, multidisciplinary, and artist-driven. I already knew a big part of the team from working together at some of the best companies in London, so I was genuinely excited to rejoin such a talented group of artists. It feels great to be part of something that’s not just growing but actively reshaping the creative landscape.”

