Happiness Saigon Hides Cannes Lions Invites in 400-Page Trojan Book for CMOs in Vietnam

To spark a conversation about creativity and business growth, Happiness Saigon didn’t send CMOs an email invite. Instead, they delivered a 400-page book filled with marketing jargon. Hidden inside was a single postcard: an invitation to The Creative Shortcut, a Cannes Lions screening and dialogue on creativity’s role in driving profitability. This bold move, dubbed the 'Trojan Book', was more than a stunt. It symbolised a call to cut through the clutter and refocus on creativity as the ultimate business tool.

Held on July 10th in Ho Chi Minh City, the event brought together over 100 CMOs, marketers, and young talents to watch highlights from Cannes Lions 2025 and discuss how brands can embrace creative courage in a data-obsessed world.



“At Cannes, we’re reminded that creativity isn’t a luxury, it’s the most effective shortcut to growth,” said Alan Cerutti, CEO of Happiness Saigon. “Vietnam deserves to have that conversation too.”



Happiness also unveiled The Creativity Stack by System1 and Effie, proving creativity can multiply profitability by up to 12x. From compound creativity and entertainment value to emotional resonance, the stack sparked lively discussion among attendees on how Vietnam’s brands can close the creativity gap.



The event also drew a vibrant crowd of young Vietnamese creatives and marketers, who joined the discussions with energy and curiosity. Many shared how the Cannes highlights and the Trojan Book provocation gave them a fresh perspective on creativity’s role in driving business impact.



While Vietnam is evolving rapidly, many brands continue to prioritise short-term, performance-led metrics over investing in breakthrough creativity. Creativity is often seen as a 'nice-to-have' rather than a core growth driver. By pioneering Cannes-inspired thinking locally, Happiness Saigon is challenging that mindset. The conversations sparked during 'The Creative Shortcut' signalled a growing appetite in Vietnam for bold ideas that deliver both emotional impact and business results.



“After this Cannes viewing, I feel even more convinced about the power of creativity especially in today’s world where everything is becoming AI-driven and more technical. Creativity is where we, as humans, can still leave our unique mark.” - a young marketer shared after the event.



As Cannes Lions 2025 wraps globally, this initiative plants the seeds for a more creative, effectiveness-driven marketing culture in Vietnam.

