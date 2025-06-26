In Vietnam, coffee is less a drink and more a daily rhythm, sipped on sidewalk stools, carried through alleys on the back of motorbikes, and woven into the fabric of fast-moving city life. That kinetic energy has inspired Shake Express - the launch campaign from BOLD84, a new canned coffee brand facing a simple but real challenge. Its coffee is made with 100% real ingredients, which naturally settle. That means people got to shake it before drinking to enjoy the best taste.



But instead of asking people to do that, BOLD84 turned the bumpy, chaotic streets of Vietnam into a barista. Each order placed through the brand’s microsite was delivered by motorbike - not on the fastest route, but the bumpiest one. So by the time it arrived, the coffee had been naturally shaken, perfectly mixed, and ready to crack open.

It’s a functional idea grounded in product truth: BOLD84 uses 100% natural coffee, complete with real sediments that settle and require shaking. Instead of hiding that, the brand builds it into the experience letting the streets do the work.

The entire journey is live streamed, turning a routine delivery into a local, real-time ritual that’s as much about process as it is about product. Far from a one-off stunt, Shake Express extends across short films that follow the coffee’s ride through city streets, and bold street banner placements that mirror the pace and pulse of urban Vietnam.

By leaning into the quirks of local delivery and everyday motion, BOLD84 positions itself as a brand that doesn’t smooth out the chaos, it builds on it. The result is an identity rooted in boldness, energy, and a sharp understanding of the culture it’s brewed in.

That boldness paid off fast. In just the first 72 hours, BOLD84 hit 125% of its two-week target, delivering at 600% the expected speed. Over 700 orders weren’t just delivered - they were shaken by the streets and served straight to real consumers, turning a basic product trial into a high-touch, high-sensation brand moment.