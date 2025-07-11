HOKA Honours the People Who Help Us Go Farther

​HOKA, one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history, has introduced its 2025 global brand campaign, developed in partnership with its creative agency of record, Anomaly. The new brand campaign, 'Together We Fly Higher' celebrates the power of community. Through IYKYK moments, it represents the highs and lows of the journey of training and race day that only real runners would recognise. It tells the story of a runner's individual progress fuelled by the collective, whether propelled forward by the support of a coach, fellow runners or a family member. The new global campaign will stay true to HOKA’s core brand values as a human-first performance brand, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to inspiring, connection and bringing people together, while also motivating individuals to take bold leaps toward personal progress.

A powerful anthem film set to the tune of Bob Dylan’s 'Shelter from the Storm' sits at the centre of the campaign and captures real and authentic moments between actual runners and their real-life run communities during pivotal points in their running journeys. Through bold and striking visuals, HOKA’s anthem film features individuals in raw and intimate settings, highlighting how the encouragement of others helps us push past our limits, explore new challenges, and experience greater freedom and connection through sport.

In addition to HOKA’s anthem film, two short films, Together: Ultra Commitment and Together: Quiet Rituals, capture the nuances of a runner's world and showcase the moments that define the running experience. These will debut later this season. These films continue to highlight the crucial role of support systems, underscoring how individuals’ pursuit of progress is nurtured by the strength of their community.

The campaign goes live today, July 10, across CTV, OOH, digital, owned media, and paid social across HOKA affiliated social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Meta, HOKA TV, X/Twitter, Strava, and LinkedIn.

“As a brand driven by the joy of progress, we recognise the role community plays in the long road athletes’ take to achieve greatness. ‘Together We Fly Higher’ is about just that - celebrating the journey and those who got you there.” said Erika Gabrielli, vice president of global marketing at HOKA. “Our individual progress is fuelled by the collective. This campaign puts a spotlight on humans supporting humans, and how this principle empowers us to push past our limits.”

“The whole category talks about performance. And the individuals pushing themselves to go farther. Which is true. But not the whole truth. Every great runner, every great athlete is fuelled by the support of those around them. This campaign was our love letter to those people. The ones who give us shelter from the storm. So we can take our next step forward. And fly higher, together.

Also, Bob Dylan saw it and liked it which is pretty much the only award we've ever cared about. A Bobby.” said Josh Fell, partner and CCO at Anomaly LA.

