HFSS Delay Gives Brands Time to Rethink, Why Not Start with Audio?

The UK government has confirmed a new delay to the planned restrictions on advertising food and drink products high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS). Originally expected this October, the rules will now come into force on 5th January 2026, giving brands a little breathing space to plan ahead with more clarity as further guidance is released.

At Forever Audio, we’re keeping close tabs on these changes to make sure our clients and partners stay informed and ahead of the curve. Here’s what the latest update means and why audio advertising remains an open, effective, and compliant channel.





What’s Changing (and What Isn’t)

The rules will apply to:

TV adverts for HFSS products before 9pm.



Paid-for online ads, including social media, search, banners and influencer content.

The key confirmation from the recent update is that brand advertising will be exempt, so long as it doesn’t reference or feature a specific HFSS product or ‘less healthy foods’ (LHF) under the current guidance. That means brands can continue to invest in awareness focussed campaigns and storytelling, even under the new rules.

This is something the Advertising Association has welcomed, noting that it gives brands the certainty they need to plan effectively and responsibly ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

Why Audio Advertising Still Stands Strong

Crucially, audio-only advertising is not included in the HFSS restrictions. That covers:

Broadcast Radio



Podcasts



Music-only streaming services



Branded audio content like sonic logos



Simple visuals, like a podcast title or logo, are allowed alongside audio ads without losing the exemption. But if your ad includes additional visuals, i.e. anything beyond basic platform information, it could fall within the restrictions. This applies even if no HFSS specific product is shown, but the product is still considered ‘identifiable’.



The ASA will be publishing more detailed guidance soon to explain what counts as a clearly ‘identifiable’ product under these rules.

With product-focussed ads becoming trickier on certain channels, this creates a real opportunity for smart, story-led audio campaigns, especially those that focus on brand identity and emotional connection.



What Brands Should Do Next

Don’t wait for 2026 – Voluntary compliance kicks in this October. Now’s the time to review your campaign messaging.



Lean into brand-first strategies – Messaging that builds long-term trust and connection will have more impact and more freedom.



Explore audio opportunities – It’s effective, futureproof, and can be highly targeted to your target audiences.



At Forever Audio, we’re here to help brands navigate the changing advertising landscape and create audio campaigns that resonate responsibly. If you’re rethinking your media mix ahead of the HFSS/LHF rollout, we’d love to talk.