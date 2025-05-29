From Screen to Sound: Translating Visual Branding into Successful Audio Strategies

Most brands have a strong visual identity - the logos are beautifully designed, the colours are deliberate, the visual guidelines are thorough. But when it comes to audio, it can often feel like unfamiliar territory. A lot of brand managers assume that their brand doesn’t ‘fit’ the audio medium. At Forever Audio, we work with visual-first brands of all sizes to bring their identity into the world of audio. More often than not, the results are more powerful than expected - both creatively and commercially. From 3D audio ads to bold radio scripts and targeted digital audio campaigns, brands today have more creative ways than ever to be heard. The right sounds can enhance storytelling, build emotional connections and open up new worlds - without the need for a screen.



Visual Brands and Audio: Common Misconceptions

If we had a pound for every time we heard the below phrases, we’d be millionaires!



“Our brand is too visual - we don’t really do audio”

“We’re not sure how our brand identity would translate into sound”

“We don’t want to sound too generic”

The truth is, there’s a whole spectrum of creative audio formats that can bring a visual identity to life in sound and audio is not replacing visual branding - it’s amplifying it. Whether it’s a carefully created sonic logo, a well crafted radio spot, a podcast pre-roll, or an immersive 3D audio campaign, sound can reinforce brand values and help to increase brand recall. With the right approach, audio becomes a seamless extension of a brand's visual identity.



The Science Behind Sound and Recall

A distinctive sonic identity, when carefully created, can reinforce brand values and increase recall. According to Amp’s 2024 Best Audio Brands Report,1 95 out of the top 100 global brands ranked for sonic performance now use a sonic logo, with 88 of them having implemented that asset for more than a year.This highlights the growing maturity and long term strategy behind audio branding.



Research has consistently shown that audio leaves a lasting impression. A 2020 Ipsos study found brand recall to be 8.5 times higher when distinctive brand assets were combined with audio compared to using visuals alone.2



​Sound has the ability to trigger visual memory; the brain links audio cues with imagery and creates a multisensory experience that sticks. Audio activates the imagination in a way that few other media channels can. It taps into the theatre of the mind, where sound becomes story, and listeners build entire worlds using nothing but their memory and emotion. That’s why audio is such a powerful tool for visual-first brands. A recognisable voice, sonic logo or piece of music can trigger emotional and visual associations without the need for a screen or as our Executive Creative Director, Kathleen Moroney, says:

​Audio branding such as sonic logos or consistent tone of voice can strengthen visual brand identities. Mastercard, for example, found that within a year of launching their sonic identity, 77% of consumers said it made the brand feel more trustworthy, which is a huge lift driven by a carefully considered audio approach.3



​It’s not just about logos either; the emotional tone of music plays a measurable role too.A 2024 study published in Acta Psychologica found that happy background music increased purchase intent, whilst sad music improved brand recognition.4The mood created by audio can influence both memory and decision making.​

Why Audio Matters Now

Audio may have been seen as a “nice to have” previously, but with the rise of podcasts, streaming platforms and voice assistants, audio is one of the fastest growing areas for brand engagement. The global audio advertising market is predicted to grow from $38.2 billion in 2025 to $51.1 billion by 20305- but many visually driven brands have yet to tap into this growth area. From radio and streaming platforms to voice search and podcasts, audio is now an integral part of the media mix. It can be a dynamic digital audio ad that adapts depending on the listener’s location or something more intimate and conversational, like with a trusted voice-led host read from your favourite podcast presenter.



By moving into the audio space, brands can connect with audiences in different environments that visual media can’t reach - from the car to the commute, it opens up new moments of engagement that are more meaningful.

What’s Stopping Your Brand?

We’ve seen a few common blockers over the years from uncertainty about what sonic branding involves, to a lack of internal audio guidelines and most commonly assumptions that audio is only for radio or just for retail and FMCG brands (which is definitely not the case!)

We often speak to brands who are already using audio in their campaigns, but haven’t yet built a joined up strategy around it. They could be using different voices or music across various channels, or leaning on generic audio assets that don’t quite feel aligned with the brand. A clearer audio strategy helps to bring everything together and make sure that every single sound supports the same story. One of the most common pitfalls we see, even when brands do use audio, is inconsistency. Whether it’s tone, music or voice, fragmented audio output can confuse the listener, and weaken your messaging. In contrast, consistent use of sound can significantly boost brand recognition.





Imagining the Possibilities

We specialise in helping clients to understand how their visual assets or visual first brands can come to life in sound.

A couple of notable examples of this are when we worked on a brief for the whacky and creative world of Sour Patch Kids confectionery. The clients had several video assets that we turned into magical audio worlds, which proved so successful on their first campaign that we made several more spots in follow up campaigns.

We also worked with a world leading sports brand to show how their running shoes could create a real emotional connection in 3D immersive audio. From creating a demo for the initial meeting, this unlocked global audio campaigns with over 30 different spots.



From Visual to Audio: How We Can Help

At Forever Audio, we help brands to build audio identities that align with their values - who they are and where they want to be heard. From sound design to sonic branding or translating existing ads into 3D audio, we support campaigns at every level, working with our clients to convey their already strong visuals into something equally as distinctive in sound.

If you're a brand or agency that wants to discover the power of audio for visual brands, then get in touch to book a truly unique immersive audio experience with Forever Audio, and let us help you to start creating outstanding audio campaigns.



