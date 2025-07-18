senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Grubhub Names Walrus Creative Agency

18/07/2025
13
Share
Grubhub and Walrus will launch a new brand campaign to strengthen awareness, loyalty and deepen diner engagement

Walrus has been named creative agency by Grubhub, a leading US food ordering and delivery marketplace, following a competitive pitch that kicked off in early May and was managed internally by Grubhub. The independent will lead creative duties to establish Grubhub as the hero of the food delivery marketplace

Under the new partnership, Grubhub and Walrus will launch a new brand campaign to strengthen Grubhub’s awareness and loyalty and deepen diner engagement.

For 20 years, Grubhub has connected merchants with nearby customers looking for takeout and delivery. Its logistics network covers the vast majority of the US population with on-demand delivery from independent restaurants, leading national restaurant brands, convenience, and grocery retailers.

With the recent acquisition by Wonder and a refreshed visual identity launched earlier this year, Grubhub is poised for growth, unlocking an opportunity that Walrus was uniquely equipped to seize.

The Grubhub partnership adds to Walrus’s strong 2025 momentum, which has included assignments from Breeze Airways, Colgate-Palmolive, and General Mills.

“The Walrus team not only understood the complexity of our business but also our market opportunity,” said Marnie Kain, VP head of brand at Grubhub. “Their integrated approach will help us strengthen market share, build deeper relationships that drive long-term value for both diners and restaurant partners, and achieve our growth objectives to expand our leadership in food delivery.”

“Clients come to Walrus when they’re at an inflection point,” said Frances Webster, founder and CEO of Walrus. “Grubhub is there, and ready to take off, and together we landed on an idea that could launch tomorrow and keep building for years to come.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Walrus
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Walrus
Au Naturale
Lowes Foods Brown
28/01/2025
Bear Just Right
Lowes Foods Brown
28/01/2025
'Shrooms
Lowes Foods Brown
28/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1