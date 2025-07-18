Grubhub Names Walrus Creative Agency

​Walrus has been named creative agency by Grubhub, a leading US food ordering and delivery marketplace, following a competitive pitch that kicked off in early May and was managed internally by Grubhub. The independent will lead creative duties to establish Grubhub as the hero of the food delivery marketplace



Under the new partnership, Grubhub and Walrus will launch a new brand campaign to strengthen Grubhub’s awareness and loyalty and deepen diner engagement.



For 20 years, Grubhub has connected merchants with nearby customers looking for takeout and delivery. Its logistics network covers the vast majority of the US population with on-demand delivery from independent restaurants, leading national restaurant brands, convenience, and grocery retailers.



With the recent acquisition by Wonder and a refreshed visual identity launched earlier this year, Grubhub is poised for growth, unlocking an opportunity that Walrus was uniquely equipped to seize.



The Grubhub partnership adds to Walrus’s strong 2025 momentum, which has included assignments from Breeze Airways, Colgate-Palmolive, and General Mills.



“The Walrus team not only understood the complexity of our business but also our market opportunity,” said Marnie Kain, VP head of brand at Grubhub. “Their integrated approach will help us strengthen market share, build deeper relationships that drive long-term value for both diners and restaurant partners, and achieve our growth objectives to expand our leadership in food delivery.”



“Clients come to Walrus when they’re at an inflection point,” said Frances Webster, founder and CEO of Walrus. “Grubhub is there, and ready to take off, and together we landed on an idea that could launch tomorrow and keep building for years to come.”

