Breeze Airways Offers Nice Flights to Nice Places with Nice People

Breeze Airways, the premium leisure carrier connecting underserved cities across the US, is launching its first full-scale advertising campaign, 'Proudly Serving Underserved Markets.' Created in partnership with independent advertising agency, Walrus and Breeze partner Visit Rhode Island, the campaign playfully conveys to travellers that the days of taking two planes, a train, and an automobile to get where they’re going, are over.



Founded in 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, Breeze currently serves 76 airports across 34 states. The airline has quickly gained popularity among travellers – recently being named one of Fast Company’s 'Most Innovative Companies' and Travel + Leisure’s No. 3 Domestic Airline in the US – thanks to its commitment to friendly service and convenient, direct flights to destinations otherwise overlooked by major carriers.

“Nearly 90 percent of Breeze’s network is made up of nonstop routes, and on 87 percent of those, Breeze is the only nonstop option available,” said Angela Vargo, vice president of marketing and communications at Breeze Airways. “As the nation’s fastest growing airline, we are witnessing first hand just how life-changing these convenient flights are to the millions of Guests we fly each year and this campaign aims to helps us spread the word about our Seriously Nice form of air travel to millions of more travellers.”

As one ad notes, “If you've ever tried to get from Charleston to Providence - only to realise that you'll need to go west and wait four hours before you go north to Boston so you can drive to Providence - you know that there's nothing easy about flying someplace a little off the beaten path. We feel your pain.”

This marks the first integrated campaign from Walrus since being named Breeze’s first agency partner earlier this year. The work centres on a series of spots featuring an exhausted perpetual bridesmaid, two (overly) doting college parents, and a couple of long weekenders – all of whom, thanks to Breeze, can finally travel with ease to places that were once difficult to get to. The spots were directed by Kristen Dehnert of Station Film.

As a primarily leisure carrier, Breeze welcomes people from all walks of life seeking an affordable, convenient and elevated travel experience. The three vignettes feature a few relatable travel stories across the airline’s wide demographic.

Breeze is also running local activations in key markets, like man-on-the-street social media stunts in Charleston and Jacksonville, challenging locals to accurately pronounce Rhode Island town names (Glocester. Scituate. Pettaquamscutt?!) for the chance to win two roundtrip tickets to Providence. Billboard ads, which highlight clever one-liners like 'Fly to Providence without visiting Boston' and 'Stop the layover madness' debuted in June along with a radio commercial featuring what travel was like before Breeze.



'Proudly Serving Underserved Markets' will run across linear TV, CTV, paid social, radio, and print, in 10 local markets with nonstop flights to Providence.