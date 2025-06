Whether you’re a ghost, a father, a woman or a cheese, there’s a day for everything these days.

Today (3rd June) just so happens to be National Doughnut Day.

To inject some meaning into an occasion-leveraging, 'world’s biggest doughnut' sort of world, Grey has made a little film with a bit more meaning.

An ode to an under-appreciated artist, Ivor Cutler. Who once wrote a lovely, weird, infectious song about a doughnut.

This is for you, Ivor.