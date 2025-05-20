Vodafone Ireland Launches ‘A Stranger’s Tale’ Celebrating Human Connections

​Vodafone Ireland is excited to launch 'A Stranger’s Tale', a new campaign that uses the power of positive connection to bring people closer together. The new audio series, which is now available on Spotify, highlights Vodafone's commitment to encouraging meaningful connections in an increasingly digital world. By asking people to look up from their screens and engage with those around them, Vodafone aims to inspire a wave of connection in our everyday interactions.

Through the captivating art of storytelling, A Stranger’s Tale demonstrates how every connection, no matter how brief, has the potential to enrich our lives.

Everyone has a story to tell, which is why when the opportunity arose, expert storyteller, Lochlainn ‘Locky’ McKenna, leapt at the chance to bring Vodafone Ireland’s A Stranger’s Tale to life.

A Stranger’s Tale is a new audio series, devised by Grey London, written by Locky, produced by Assembly and narrated by Irish actor, Killian Scott. This series takes the art of storytelling to a new extreme – telling the stories from a moment of connection on public transport, beyond the four walls of a studio.

Telling stories that would otherwise be untold, the series follows Locky’s journey with Vodafone, as he embarks on a quest to learn more about the people and the community around us.

From full buses to bustling trams and trains, modern day commuters frequently find themselves absorbed in their phones, disconnected from the world around them. Which is where the Cork native comes in.

With an interest in directing work about humans and how people connect with each other, Locky excels at telling stories of the humankind: relationships, families, heartbreak, survival, courage and love. From a woman on the DART whose daughter was an Olympic athlete and a painter who painted animals in obscure locations, to a Munster rugby super-fan and a fisherman who invited him out on his boat, Locky unlocks some incredible tales.

Connections can comfort us, inspire us, enrich us, and change the way we look at the world. As an organisation with connectivity at its core, Vodafone Ireland believes that every connection, no matter how big or small, has the power to make a positive difference.

Speaking about the new campaign, head of consumer brand for Vodafone Ireland, Orla Nagle, said, "We are so excited to introduce 'A Stranger’s Tale,' a campaign that perfectly captures Vodafone’s dedication to creating meaningful connections. In a world so often filled with busy days and rushing around, the campaign hopes to inspire us all to take a minute, lift our heads and engage with those around us. Our hope is for you uncover some magical moments of connection, just as our author did. Through the art of listening and storytelling, we aim to showcase the profound impact that every connection we make can have in enriching our lives.”

Grey London creative directors Chris Lapham and Aaron McGurk who came up with campaign said, "Vodafone Ireland is more than just a telecom provider; they have the ability to be a behaviour-changing brand that positively impacts lives. We believe connections are the cornerstone of a fulfilling life, and even a simple 'Hi' can unlock unexpected wonders. That's why we launched a social experiment on public transport, revealing authentic human connection in a way no traditional ad campaign could. This is just the beginning."

Talking on the launch of the series, Lochlainn McKenna said, “I had the privilege of spending the past four months on a magical project, meeting strangers on public transport and writing short stories about our encounters. Despite initial nerves, the experience was unbelievably enriching and life-affirming. Nearly everyone I spoke to was eager to connect, reminding me that there is life all around us, especially on public transport. This simple yet profound lesson has changed how I see the world, and I feel truly blessed for this opportunity. The challenge now is to carry this spirit of connection forward and not let it be a once-off.”

The audio series will feature a total of six episodes and will be available to listen to on Spotify from 19th May.