Grey Mexico Names María Fernanda Gutiérrez President

​Grey Mexico, part of the global Grey advertising agency, has appointed María Fernanda Gutiérrez as president of Grey Mexico, effective September 1, 2025. María joins Grey from Publicis Groupe, where she most recently served as COO of Leo Constellation MX, overseeing the successful merger and operation of Publicis WW, Leo Burnett, and Marcel Mexico. She will now partner with Alexis Ospina, chief creative officer of Grey Mexico, to drive the studio's continued growth, innovation, and creative excellence. She will report directly to Laura Maness, global CEO of Grey.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome María to lead Grey Mexico," said Laura. "At Grey, our mission is to deliver Famously Effective ideas that grow our clients' businesses. María’s impressive 20-year track record isn't just about transforming businesses and mindsets; it is about her profound understanding that true business impact stems from fearless, groundbreaking creativity. She inherently values the power of ideas and has a proven ability to cultivate environments where they thrive. We are confident that María will further elevate Grey Mexico's already incredible momentum, pushing the boundaries of what's possible for our people, our clients, and our craft."

“Joining Grey is the ultimate challenge I've sought: a role where I can directly contribute my strategic and business expertise to make a significant difference," said María. "I connected instantly with Laura, the global team, and Alexis – their collective vision to make Grey, and specifically Grey Mexico, the undisputed number one in the market is palpable. Looking from the outside in, it is clear Grey Mexico is at a pivotal point, bringing home honours from Cannes, the Clios, and El Sol, while simultaneously delivering growth for clients. I'm incredibly eager to join the team they are building."

Alexis shared, "This is a great moment for Grey Mexico. We have established a strong creative reputation, and María’s arrival provides the perfect boost for our business and the consolidation of our operations. Having worked with María previously at Leo Burnett Colombia, I know our visions for business and creativity are perfectly aligned for this new era at Grey Mexico. Her strategic vision and client-centric approach will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of creativity here. Her leadership will undoubtedly elevate our offering and reinforce our commitment to delivering impactful results for our clients."

María's appointment underscores Grey's ongoing investment in top talent and its commitment to strengthening leadership across key global markets. In 2025 alone, Grey has made significant leadership appointments in markets including New York, London, China, Germany, India, and Japan, further solidifying the agency’s commitment to creative excellence and business growth worldwide.

