'Más Que Palabras' Premieres to Spotlight Suicide Prevention in the LGBTIQ+ Community

Catatonia, Femess, México Vivo, the Diversity Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, The Trevor Project, Sico, and Gilead have joined forces to present 'Más que palabras' (More Than Words), a short film directed by Gerard Mates and created by Grey Mexico, aimed at raising awareness and preventing suicide within the LGBTIQ+ community.

The film's screening coincided with the 2025 International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Lesbophobia, and Transphobia, celebrated under the theme 'The Power of Communities'. This gathering fostered dialogue, support, and hope around a deeply painful issue that profoundly affects the LGBTIQ+ community.

According to data from INEGI (ENDISEG 2021), 28.7% of LGBTIQ+ individuals aged 15 and over in Mexico have experienced suicidal thoughts or attempts at some point in their lives. The primary contributing factors include:

57.2% Family and relationship problems

20.3% School-related issues

19.1% Health problems

16.6% Economic difficulties

14.0% Issues related to sexual orientation or gender identity

7.0% Work-related problems

These figures underscore the vital importance of creating safe and supportive environments for LGBTQI+ individuals, as well as the necessity for developing effective, population-specific suicide prevention strategies.

The short film, a creation of Grey Mexico, encourages reflection on these statistics and on the power of unheeded words. It portrays the real stories of valuable individuals who deserve support, understanding, and a more inclusive world from their families, friends, and society at large. We urge everyone to foster safe spaces and for families, friends, and schools to become increasingly free from prejudice.

Rodrigo Moheno, president of the Mexican Federation of Sexual Education and Sexology and director general of Fundación México Vivo, commented, "Suicide is a public health issue that we seldom discuss, yet it claims more lives each day. Today, we are particularly highlighting those who are most vulnerable due to social discrimination. With this campaign, we aim to give them a voice, and more importantly, to connect them with tools and health professionals for those who need them, in order to prevent suicide and spark profound reflection in our homes about everything we can do to halt this phenomenon. We must continue to collectively promote access to comprehensive sexuality education for all."

Gerard Mates, the director of 'More Than Words', added, "We tell this story to denounce, yes, but also to invite understanding. To open a door to empathy, dialogue, and action. For those on the outside to look within. And for those of us on the inside to know that we are not alone."

Civil society organisations such as Fundación México Vivo and Femess provide sexual health services under a comprehensive care model that includes support for vulnerable populations. Additionally, The Trevor Project offers a suicide prevention helpline. The Trevor Project is the leading organisation for crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and more).

