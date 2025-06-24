Greenpoint Pictures Adds Director Sage Bennett

Bi-coastal production company Greenpoint has signed visionary filmmaker Sage Bennett to its directorial roster. Known for her unconventional, emotionally resonant style, Sage crafts richly textured films that draw powerful performances from both seasoned actors and everyday individuals.



Drawing inspiration from disparate artistic media like paintings, books, and architecture, Sage alchemises these sparks alongside her lived experiences to create films as relatable as they are beautiful. This personal, layered approach speaks to Sage’s sensibilities as a director, emphasising grounded storytelling that blends the personal with the poetic. Her magnetic directorial style has garnered industry recognition - namely, Sage was featured in the SHOOT New Directors Showcase and won Best Director and Best Narrative Short at the Manhattan Independent Film Festival.



Brands like Dior, Jim Beam, Saforelle, and 1-800-FLOWERS have tapped Sage to helm their commercial campaigns, lending these spots her signature cinematic polish and emotive centrepiece. A prolific filmmaker, three of Sage’s recent short films have premiered on NOWNESS: the award-winning 'Placebo,' the dance film 'Childhood Homesick' starring Angela Trimbur, and the unscripted and raw 'Earth Is For Lovers.' Her latest documentary short, 'Grandma Kitty’s Ping Pong,' along with her narrative short 'Aguamiel,' have just completed their festival circuits.



“Greenpoint has a roster of very talented directors that I admire,” explains Sage Bennett on signing. “I love that they produce a wide range of films - lifestyle, comedy, editorial, documentary - and do it all with taste and intention. There’s ample space for my own creative exploration and growth at Greenpoint, and I’m very excited to work with them.”



“Sage has been moving in the same circles as Greenpoint for quite some time," says Michael Kuhn, founder of Greenpoint Pictures. "In our very small industry where everyone is relatively connected, Sage has always felt especially close. Many of our trusted producers, DPs, and crew members have consistently shared nothing but praise for her, and they are all spot on. Sage embodies the spirit of Greenpoint, she represents the future of this company, and she’s someone you naturally want to be around. Her immense talent speaks for itself, but it's her kindness and charm that truly set her apart. We are huge fans of hers and honoured to have her on the team.”

