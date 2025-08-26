Greenpoint Pictures Adds Director Blair Getz Mezibov

Bi-coastal production company Greenpoint Pictures has welcomed filmmaker and esteemed photographer Blair Getz Mezibov to its acclaimed roster of directors. Celebrated for his iconic portraiture, Blair’s romantic and dramatic imagery can be seen across many brand collaborations, fashion films, and music videos, all of which bear the mark of his beautiful visual storytelling.

Blair’s directing career was a natural extension of his photography background, finding a seamless transition from composing evocative stills to setting them in motion. His aesthetically rich frames are packed with emotive groundedness and reflect his “less is more” approach to achieving on-screen intimacy and honesty with the narratives he directs. Throughout a wide range of subjects, Blair captures stylized reality through a cinematic lens, giving a sense of grandeur to his films. Blair has worked with a wide range of high-profile talent, including Angelina Jolie, Lenny Kravitz, Adrien Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley, Ralph Fiennes, Chris Pine and Kacey Musgraves. His ability to put subjects at ease and build authentic rapport has made him a trusted collaborator for both celebrities and brands, consistently bringing honesty and depth to every frame.

His first directing project was a charming short film for Mr Porter starring Elijah Wood, ‘Paper Plane.’ The luxury menswear brand later tapped Blair to direct a documentary-style film featuring the New Orleans singer and guitarist Walter “Wolfman” Washington. Since then, Blair has gone on to direct brand films for companies like Belstaff, Michael Kors, Lucchese, Stetson, Oliver Peoples, and Walmart, as well as numerous celeb-studded editorial shorts. His ongoing work with Ralph Lauren has covered the designer’s collaborations with the MLB and US Open. Blair’s music video credits include Little Big Town’s ‘Hell Yeah,’ and his short films include ‘Casting Call,’ starring Aubrey Plaza, and the docu-short ‘College Bound,’ which followed the first-ever graduating class from New York City’s largest charter school network throughout their senior year.

“I was immediately drawn to the level of Greenpoint’s talent – but honestly, it comes down to the people,” said Blair on signing. “That’s always my favorite part of the job, and Greenpoint has that in spades. Mike [Kuhn] and Niles [Roth] are not only great directors but also known for being great collaborators, and the boutique feel of Greenpoint mixed with the level of gorgeous filmmaking made the decision easy. I’m just excited to get going with them.”

Greenpoint creative director, Niles Roth, added, “There’s just something so unique about Blair’s work. Every frame feels like a still photo, with so much beauty and attention to detail in every composition. It’s easy to see why he’s such a hugely successful photographer. But what really blew me away was how naturally he carried those talents into his motion work.”

