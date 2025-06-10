Google Pixel and DFB Unveil Landmark Campaign Ahead of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

In the lead-up to the UEFA European Women's Football Championship 2025, kicking off on 2 July in Switzerland, Google Pixel and the DFB have launched one of the Women's EURO’s largest-ever 360-degree campaigns. Emphasising the lasting appeal of the tournament on women's football, the campaign was developed under the joint creative leadership of Jung von Matt SPORTS and Jung von Matt Switzerland.

Starting this week, and running across various channels and touchpoints until the end of the tournament, the campaign focuses on the German national team and its players under the idea ‘Football of a new generation’. It focuses on a new generation of female players who have set out to redefine football not only on the pitch, but also culturally - with exciting offers for fans. The German team is also one of the title favourites for the Women's EURO’s 2025.

At the centre of the campaign is a 30-second film that presents the German women's national team as a modern dynasty. A generation that steps out of the shadow of the (successful) past to write its own history: self-confident, style-defining and full of attitude.

The setting for the 30-second film and the numerous short formats where other stories are told, is an impressive Grand Maison, including an imposing ballroom and magnificent garden. The players are depicted in surprising, pointedly staged scenes, such as shooting clay pigeons with footballs, or learning Italian in the garden.

Several stars of the German national team are part of the film, including Laura Freigang, Jule Brand and Sara Doorsoun. Director Nina Holmgren collaborated with Director of Photography Andreas Bjørseth and Production Designer Max Randall to craft a compelling visual narrative. Experienced editor Nik Kohler pieced the shots together to create the final film. The photographer was Tereza Mundilová, and the music was produced by Kay Oskwarek Music Co. (KOM). ANORAK GmbH from Berlin led the production.

In addition to the numerous still assets and moving images, which will be broadcast across multiple social media channels and on TV, the iconic campaign includes partnerships with Telekom and the German edition of VOGUE.

"Major tournaments are always great opportunities to leave a lasting impression among football fans. The European Women's Football Championship is a very special platform for us to continue working on our goal together with the DFB: Creating more visibility and radiance for women's football in Germany," commented Dr Anne-Katrin Hübel, senior director B2C marketing DACH at Google.

"As a long-standing partner of Google Pixel and the DFB, we recognise the enormous potential of women's football. At the same time, we recognise how often it still lacks the visibility it deserves. We believe in the power of sport, in good stories and strong images. Because women's football not only needs visibility, but also the right staging. This campaign combines all of this and is intended to spark euphoria that lasts, even before the tournament begins," said Felix Umbach, creative director at Jung von Matt SPORTS.

"A strong partner like Google is a key aspect in accelerating the growth of women's sport. The entire investment, especially the content expertise and conviction, help to sustainably promote professionalisation," added Katja Kraus, managing director at Jung von MattSPORTS.

Google Pixel is not only part of the story, but also a creative enabler - as a companion, camera and perspective provider. The technology is at the service of the players and shows how innovation creates real proximity and new perspectives.

