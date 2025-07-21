Golden LA Signs Director Allie Avital for US Representation

Creative production company Golden LA has signed award-winning director Allie Avital for US commercial representation.

Allie is widely recognised for her emotionally resonant, visually daring work that spans music videos, short films, and commercial campaigns. Her directing credits include global brands such as Google, YouTube, Pfizer, Beats by Dre, Starbucks, KFC, Vogue, and the City of New York, as well as collaborations with iconic figures including Lionel Messi, Dolly Parton, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Allie's work has earned nine Vimeo Staff Picks and nominations from Ciclope, Camerimage, and the UKMVAs. Additionally she has secured screenings at Sundance NEXT, SXSW, BAM Cinemas, and Havana Film Festival, among others. Her celebrated short The Naked Woman premiered on NoBudge, winning the Audience Award on Short of the Week, and she developed the feature version through the Venice Biennale Cinema College, alongside other narrative projects including Romance Scam and Public School.

Previously represented by Smuggler, Allie joins Golden at a pivotal moment in her career as she looks to bridge the gap between her acclaimed narrative and music video work, into the commercial space. Allie brings the rare ability to distill a concept to its essence and craft it into something unforgettable.

“Matt and Dahlia at Golden are a true breath of fresh air,” remarked Allie. “[They are] deeply committed to individual directorial vision, overflowing with a fiery energy and this feeling of unlimited possibilities. I know that this is the kind of company that deeply supports its directors and makes me excited to channel what brought me to directing in the first place.”

Golden LA is a director-led creative production company known for developing and producing work that spans commercial, music video, narrative, and branded content. The addition of Allie further solidifies the company’s reputation for championing singular voices and crafting emotionally impactful, visually ambitious work across formats.

“Allie has a signature that makes itself known on each commercial spot, music video, and film. This ‘signature’ is wonderfully tough to define, but regardless of subject matter, cinematic technique, cast, tone, there she is… making you think, and leaving a lasting impression,” said Golden LA executive producer, Dahlia Stone. “Getting to know the director behind the work has given us a fuller picture of a talent that is truly rare. We believe wholeheartedly that the creative spirit of our industry will be made better with more Allie, and we at Golden are honored with the opportunity to make it so.”

​Matthew Marquis, managing director added, “In a media galaxy populated with indistinct celestial matter, it’s so reassuring and inspiring to be exposed to brave, compelling and thoughtful work created by a talent that radiates those same attributes. Allie made that impression with both her book and spirit instantly when Dahlia and myself made that acquaintance.”

Golden LA is represented by Hunky Dory, GRG, and Bueno.