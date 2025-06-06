Golden Drum and Mastercard Slovenia Launch 2025 Young Drummers Competition

Calling Young Creatives from all around the world!

The Young Drummers Competition is officially open — and it's your time to shine!

If you're under 30 and bursting with bold ideas, listen up. Golden Drum and Mastercard Slovenia want you to create a killer concept and eye-popping poster (or poster series) around this year’s theme 'Jump into a World Where Everybody Belongs'.

Show your vision of an inclusive world — loud, proud, and full of heart. Ready to make your mark? Let’s go!

What’s in it for you if you crush it?

Big Prize: Snag 1,000 €

VIP Vibes: Score a FREE pass to the Golden Drum Festival + your spotlight on the big international stage

This is your shot to make noise, stand out, and show the world what you’re made of. Be bold, get real, and bring all the feels.

Don’t wait — the deadline is 12 September 2025!

Tap into your creativity and submit your entry now!

Meet the Young Drummers Jury

Alexis Champa, freelance executive creative director, will lead as jury president, setting the tone and rhythm for a distinguished panel of specialists as they evaluate the most ground breaking creative solutions on a given brief by Mastercard Slovenia.

1. Jessica Claar, senior vice president marketing communications, Mastercard Central Europe

2. Bianca Geater, design Director, Dentsu Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Viktor Shkurba, founder and managing partner, ISD Group, Ukraine

4. Adam Zdeb, chief creative officer, FCB Warsaw, Poland

Mic`d Up Jury

Step into the virtual jury room with Kaspars Eglītis, executive creative director at TBWA\Latvia. As a member of this year’s One-Channel Jury, he reveals which overused creative cliché he’d send into exile, the superpower he wishes he had, and the bizarre yet oddly satisfying currency he’d accept.

Mic`d Up Jury

Step into the virtual jury room with Calvin Innes, general manager and creative director at JvM NERD, UK. As the One-Channel jury president, he shares what he’s most looking forward to at Golden Drum, what defines a truly powerful idea and tackles a surprising question too.

