GoaFest 2025 Ignites a Bold New Era for Creativity, Culture, and Commerce

Champagne Launch Ceremony



​Goafest 2025 ignited with a powerful convergence of ideas, energy, and innovation, bringing together visionary leaders from media, marketing, and business to truly ‘Ignite ___.’ This compelling call to action sparked meaningful discourse and creative exchange, urging the industry to challenge convention, fuel imagination, and push boundaries. Against this vibrant backdrop, advertising met ambition, marketing merged with momentum, and media aligned seamlessly with business brilliance — all driving forward the creative economy with renewed passion and purpose.

Goafest 2025, hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC), kicked off with a champagne popping ceremony followed by an electrifying performance by music icon Mika Singh. Setting the tone for the festivities ahead, this ‘IGNITE THE JOSH’ session was presented by Amazon MX Player and powered by Mediakart. Following this, members of the organising committee lit the ceremonial lamp. Prasanth Kumar, president of AAAI and CEO of South Asia at GroupM, then addressed the attendees, marking the festival’s 18th edition. This year’s event also celebrated the fourth year of collaboration between The ABBY Awards and One Show.

Live Performance by Mika Singh - Music Icon



Goafest 2025 commenced with a thought-provoking session 'IGNITE THE HUMAN', presented by SET India & SAB TV, titled ‘Staying Relevant in an Age of Machines’ by Rishad Tobaccowala, author and senior advisor to the Publicis Groupe. The session was moderated by Anupriya Acharya, chief executive officer at Publicis Groupe, South Asia.

Rishad Tobaccowala delivered a compelling keynote on the evolving role of AI in business and creativity. He asserted that AI remains underhyped, with its real impact yet to unfold. “AI will become like electricity—essential but not a differentiator,” he said. “The real edge will come from HI—Human Ingenuity, Intuition, Inspiration, and Inventiveness.” He observed that the cost of computation, distribution, and knowledge is rapidly approaching zero, making reinvention not just important, but necessary. “In times of rapid change, scale can become a liability,” Rishad warned. “It’s time to burn the old ways of thinking and upgrade your mental operating system—just like you update your phone.” Rishad offered clear advice to agencies and marketers: “Agencies must embrace AI to rethink storytelling and business models. Marketers should stop chasing efficiency and start reimagining their business from the ground up.”

Lamp Lighting Ceremony



On building competitive advantage in a volatile environment, he said, “Stop benchmarking only within your industry—disruption almost always comes from the outside. Run today’s business, but assign your top talent to build what could replace it tomorrow.” Acknowledging the toll of constant change, Rishad noted, “Change is hard, often unpleasant—but necessary. Make it work by aligning employee incentives, offering training, and explaining how the change benefits them, not just the company.”

When asked about his advice for leaders and young professionals, he responded, “Leaders must stop acting like bosses and start behaving like mentors. For the youngest in the workforce—think long-term. It’s a 50-year career. Choose the right boss, not just the right job.” On the future of work, he remarked, “AI won’t just change how we work—it will redefine why we work. Work gives us identity, community, and growth. AI can enhance that, not replace it.”

Welcome Address by Prasanth Kumar, president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia



He wrapped up with a bold prediction: “One of the most underestimated trends in the world today is the rising global power and influence of India—across talent, technology, and media consumption. India is central to the future.”

Thereafter, the spotlight shifted to stardom and branding with Amazon MX Player Presents 'IGNITE CONVERSATIONS' Powered by Times Network. Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took the stage for a candid fireside chat, reflecting on her evolving mindset, career longevity, and the philosophy behind her iconic line, “Main Apni Favourite Hoon.”

Rishad Tobaccowala - author and senior advisor to the Publicis Groupe



In a captivating fireside chat with celebrity host, performer, and producer, Atika Farooqi on the topic, ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon: Not Just a Line. A Mindset’, Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted, “Self-love is not just a phrase—it’s the foundation of everything. When you love yourself, you can give love to others,” she shared, crediting the line for shaping both her career and life.

Touching on motherhood, risk-taking roles, and shifting industry norms, Kareena emphasised the power of authenticity. “I’ve done some of my best work after becoming a mother. That stereotype about actresses fading post-marriage is outdated,” she said. She also celebrated the evolving cinema landscape, her family’s grounded values, and her belief in reinvention as the essence of good acting.

Staying Relevant in an Age of Machines: Rishad Tobaccowala - author and senior advisor to the Publicis Groupe and Moderator - Anupriya Acharya, chief executive officer at Publicis Groupe, South Asia



After a captivating fireside chat, the final session 'IGNITE THE Z FACTOR', an insightful panel titled ‘Swipe Right for Relevance: Building Brands gen z Cares About’, featured Amarjit Singh Batra, managing director, Spotify India, Geetika Mehta, managing director, Nivea India, and Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India. Moderated by Anuradha Sen Gupta, Independent, journalist, and producer, the panel was powered by Whisper World in Association with Eenadu.

The session witnessed an engaging conversation around building brand relevance for gen z—arguably the most scrutinised, segmented, and digitally native generation yet. The session brought together three industry leaders who shared real-world insights on what gen z values, how they interact with brands, and the challenges of winning their loyalty.

'Main Apni Favourite Hoon: Not Just a Line. A Mindset', Kareena Kapoor Khan - Indian actress in a Fireside Chat with- Atika Farooqi - celebrity host, performer, and producer



For Amarjit Singh Batra of Spotify India, gen z is not just a target audience—they're core to the platform’s existence. “More than 50% of our audience is below 24–25 years old. Our creators are young, and so are the listeners. Gen z is a key demographic for us. We also see high interest from them in our early career programs—they want to work and grow with us,” said Amarjit. On what makes gen z tick, Amarjit emphasised their appetite for authenticity and experiences. “They are an interactive generation that looks deeply into brands. Once convinced, they are incredibly loyal. They value authenticity and dislike sugar-coating. They're open to new experiences and receptive to change. As employees, they have very different expectations—wellness and mental health are major priorities for them,” he said.

Geetika Mehta of Nivea India highlighted how this generation pushes brands to evolve, demanding both substance and sensitivity. “Gen z is not distracted—they’re discerning. Their radar for inauthenticity is razor-sharp. For a brand like Nivea, staying relevant means constantly renovating ourselves to fit into their ever-changing world,” Geetika said. She further pointed to their evolving purchasing power and values-driven behaviour. “They are informed, vocal, and willing to spend on brands that reflect their values. Sustainability, purpose, and credibility are no longer good-to-haves—they're expected. Our biggest challenge is unlearning what we knew and learning to speak their language,” she explained.

'Swipe right for relevance: building brands gen z cares about", Amarjit Singh Batra - managing director, Spotify India, Geetika Mehta - managing director, Nivea India Vikram Mehra - managing director, Saregama India and moderator - Anuradha SenGupta, independent journalist and producer



Vikram Mehra of Saregama India, reflected on how gen z’s digital-first upbringing is shifting content consumption and brand preferences. He said, “We grew up with limited screen time. For gen z, life is the screen. Almost 80% of our digital engagement now comes from them. Understanding them is critical for our survival.” Vikram made a compelling case for letting go of legacy thinking in favour of empowering younger voices. “This generation sees through gimmicks. Celebrity endorsements don’t cut it anymore—it’s the micro-influencer with shared values who wins their attention. To stay relevant, we’ve handed creative control to younger team members. They get it. Our job is to enable, not dictate,” he said.

On asking where gen z lives online, the panel was unanimous: social media and mobile-first platforms. “They are everywhere—but mostly on their phones. Our best insights come from social listening. What are they saying about us? What music are they sharing? What do they meme? That’s where the real feedback lies,” Amarjit noted. Vikram added that direct college outreach and real-life conversations have helped Nivea humanise its brand in gen z's eyes. “We don’t just look at spreadsheets—we visit campuses, sit down with students, and talk. It’s raw, honest, and extremely valuable,” she said.

When it comes to risk-taking, all three panellists agreed that experimentation is non-negotiable.

Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said, “Goafest is a space where boundaries dissolve, ideas spark, and the future is exposed. Ignite is more than just a word. It is a mandate. It is about sparking conversations that matter, fuelling ideas that transform, and enlightening the way forward in a rapidly evolving landscape. At Goafest 2025, we are not just here to talk about change; we’re here to create it. This year, we have curated Goafest 2025 to be more immersive, more inclusive, and more transformative than ever before. With 60+ speakers, 35+ sessions, 20+ masterclasses, dynamic panel discussions, we will explore every dimension of creativity and innovation, from brand building and data-driven marketing, to the limitless potential of AI and digital technology.”

Echoing the forward-looking spirit of Goafest 2025, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India, underscored the significance of innovation and reinvention in the ever-evolving media landscape.

The ongoing partnership between The Advertising Club and One Show elevated the ABBY Awards 2025 Powered by One Show to unprecedented levels of global recognition and excellence for the fourth consecutive year. This year, a staggering 4,076 entries were submitted from 233 companies, demonstrating the immense enthusiasm and commitment of both participants and jury chairs towards the awards.

Abby Awards 2025 Powered by One Show: Publisher and Media Abby

As the lights dimmed, Day 1 of Goafest 2025 wrapped up on an inspiring high — a vibrant culmination of intellect, imagination, and industry insight.

