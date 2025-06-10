Goafest 2025: How TheSmallBigIdea Is Shaping India’s Digital Future

If there’s one thing the Indian advertising scene isn’t lacking, it is confidence, and nowhere is that more evident than in the developing indie agency space. Often perceived as the last domain of the old-world advertising establishment, under the surface, a new breed of Indian, digital-first independent agencies is brewing, moving from scrappy underdogs to the punchy new kids rewriting the playbook (and potentially having way more fun doing it).

Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, and Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder of Mumbai-based digital indie, TheSmallBigIdea are part of this vanguard. Having started out producing promotional campaigns for movies, the agency anticipated the digital wave early, pivoting swiftly to digital marketing spanning media and entertainment, travel, FMCG, and e-commerce.

In a traditionally conservative market, TheSmallBigIdea was part of the vanguard of indie agencies claiming stakes on both digital and the still-nascent influencer economy.

“Initially, creators were second fiddle to actors, but over time, they became the go-to for deep audience engagement,” Harikrishnan says. “Actors give you wide reach, but creators give you deep reach.”

This distinction is crucial in a market where celebrities still command huge attention and mass audiences, but digital creators can offer an alternate, direct, authentic, and targeted connection with audiences.

The influencer space had a rocky start; early missteps by some creators sparked backlash and criticism.

“The storming phase is over and we are in performing mode now,” Harikrishnan adds, referring to the current, more sophisticated era of influencer marketing where brands use creators more strategically, leveraging data and audience insights.

This evolution reflects both the company’s foresight and India’s rapid transformation in digital consumption and marketing. The country’s digital ecosystem is one of the fastest-growing globally. With over 800 million internet users and affordable mobile data, India presents a vast, hungry audience for brands and marketers.

At the same time, the country’s economy is constantly evolving, with GDP growth that surpasses many others despite challenges like inflation and shifting regulations. This mix of promise and unpredictability means agencies need to stay flexible and forward thinking like never before.

The current scale of India’s influencer ecosystem is staggering, although it wasn’t always so. The post-pandemic shift away from physical to digital product and entertainment releases accelerated this move towards a new creator-led economy.

“Many movies started releasing digitally, making influencers essential to reach younger audiences,” he notes. “Today, some influencers have their own production houses. If you are good, you command a ten million-plus follower base that brands crave.”

This shift is reshaping how local brands allocate their marketing budgets, with digital creators shifting to fill a space created by the retreat of traditional brand storytelling.

Content consumption patterns evolve rapidly in this environment.

“Some brands post 30 to 40 times a day on social channels. The volume and speed have exploded,” Harikrishnan highlights. To meet these demands, TheSmallBigIdea is harnessing technology and AI to scale creative production efficiently.

“Two prompt engineers working with AI can do the job of two designers. It speeds things up and lets creators focus on bigger brand-building ideas. AI will handle routine work, but only ‘hand-stitched leather shoes’, highly crafted, original ideas will stand out in a crowded market.”

The agency places great importance on understanding youth culture and keeping a pulse on the generation that drives India’s digital trends. Investing in a gen z council, comprising 12 young employees who review policies and offer insight into emerging cultural and consumer behaviours, has been pivotal.

“Eighty per cent of our clients’ customers are gen z. Ignoring them means missing the future.” This council advises on everything from work policies to creative direction, ensuring the agency stays crucially relevant against a fast-changing cultural landscape.

The surprisingly untapped area of sports marketing is also emerging as a significant growth area. Sports marketing offers the perfect blend of spectacle, fan loyalty, and commercial potential, making it a natural fit for a forward-thinking digital agency.

“Sports [are] becoming as big as entertainment for us,” Harikrishnan reveals. “We have a dedicated floor in our office now just for sports projects. We work with IPL teams and sporting brands.”

His perspective reflects the pragmatism required in today’s fast-paced, competitive environment. For young people entering the industry, he stresses the importance of curiosity and discipline.

“Advertising is applied creativity. It must be structured and purposeful. Staying curious and disciplined is the key to success.”

TheSmallBigIdea’s journey mirrors a broader narrative of India’s digital revolution; dynamic, multi-layered, and full of potential.

As India’s economy grows and digital adoption deepens, agencies like TheSmallBigIdea are not just reacting to change but actively shaping the future of marketing in one of the world’s most exciting markets.